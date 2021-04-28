“As for God, his way is perfect; the word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in him.” (Psalm 18:30)
Lord, thank you that your way is perfect and your word is true; Thank you for being my shield as I put my trust in you. Amen
