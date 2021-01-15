U.S. Congressman Scott Fitzgerald has responded to Wednesday’s impeachment vote of President Donald Trump.
Fitzgerald, a Republican from Juneau, was sworn in to the 117th Congress on Jan. 3 to represent Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
Fitzgerald voted along party lines and voted not to impeach Trump. The house vote was 232-197 to impeach the president for a historical second time.
The impeachment vote comes a week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the US. Capitol after the president’s calls for them to fight against the election results.
“It is ridiculous and irresponsible for Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi to rush an impeachment through the House of Representatives without the results of an investigation or substantive congressional debate on the issue,” Fitzgerald said in a written statement. “If the speaker was truly interested in healing the divisions in our country, then she would not be calling for this drastic and unprecedented action The speaker has turned this process into political theater that will not help the nation move forward. The American people deserve better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.