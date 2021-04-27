TUESDAY SUMMER FUN
High scores: Eddie Laatsch 822, Michelle Wolff 788, Doug Dietzel 776, Brandon Radloff 771, Don Brunson 749, Brett Butschke 659, Connie Hookstead 594.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Splits -N- Giggles;7
Three Generations;5
Manure Ball Cowboys;5
Misfits;4
Team No. 6;3
MEAT;2
4 Balls Off;2
