Ixonia Bank has announced it has appointed Ryan O’Connor as its new senior vice president and chief operations officer.
O’Connor will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for the management of deposit and loan operations, customer solutions and information technology. He also will be a participant in the development and execution of the bank’s operational and strategic initiatives.
Dan Westrope, chairman & CEO of Ixonia Bank said, “Ryan has extensive experience in senior roles within the banking industry. We are pleased he has chosen Ixonia Bank for the next stage of his career, particularly at a time when we are very much open for business, scaling fast and investing in our people, platform and market presence to support our clients.”
O’Connor comes to the bank with a career of more than 30 years in banking, most recently serving as senior vice president and director of operations at Franklin Synergy Bank, Acquired by First Bank, in Franklin, Tennessee.
Prior to that he was at Los Alamos National Bank in New Mexico, where he served as senior vice president of operations. His prior experience includes managing commercial and consumer construction loan portfolios, commercial loan operations, operational risk management, Bank Secrecy Act administration, deposit and treasury management operations, and retail banking.
