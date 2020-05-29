JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Parks Department has provided an update on what facilities will be opening as of Monday, June 1.
Restrooms will be open at the following Jefferson County Parks: Korth Park Upper; Carnes Park West, Carnes East, for camping; Cappies, for camping; Carlin-Weld; the dog park; Lower Rock.
“Use at your own risk” Jefferson County Parks playgrounds include: Carlin Weld, Dorothy Carnes, Korth Park, Lower Rock Lake, Upper Rock Lake, Pohlmann Park, Welcome Travelers.
Camping in Jefferson County Parks, with reservations required: Walk-in Campsites at Dorothy Carnes and Cappie’s Landing open for rental starting Monday, https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/parks/shelter_rentals_camping_group_permits/departments/parks/camping.php.
Jefferson County Park Shelter Rentals are limited to 100 people per event. See: https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/parks/shelter_rentals_camping_group_permits/departments/parks/park_shelter_rental.php for more information.
Kanow Park is closed due to high water.
Jefferson County Trails remain open to the public for walking, hiking, biking, and other outdoor recreation.
For the safety of all users, parks department staff remind all patrons to observe the recommended safety protocol while out.
