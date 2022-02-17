High scores: Josh Bartz 739 (277), Jeff Weihert 735 (287), Brad Ziemer 714 (258), Pete Boer 685 (277), Brandon Radloff 677 (267), Bennie Benninger 673 (241), Pete Richter 670 (268), Mike Peters 644 (223), Tim Courtney 635 (233), Amanda Blanke 629 (233), Bill Sharkey 600 (237)
Standings
;Pts.
Miller 64;33
Hersh’s Gang;25
JLS;24
Kathy’s Buffalo;19
Pine Cone;19
Watertown Bowl;16
Rusty Nail;12
G&W Electric;12
JAK’S;11
COMMUNITY
High scores: Brad Ziemer 799 (279), Keith Hanke 673 (263), Louis Strupp 644 (246), Bob Hall 641 (237), Brad Brusveen 639 (279), Joe Plasil 623 (236), Tom Fairall 616 (279)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington Inn;23
Schaefer’s Soft Water;19
Stull Agronomy;18.5
Watertown Bowl;16.5
KG Builders;16
Silver Eagle Saloon;15
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores (Feb. 16): Jen May 586 (208, 212), Holly Bauer 574, Chris Moldenhauer 566 (214), Karin Reszynski 561 (200, 201), Jen Bowlin 556 (243), Sharon Kumbier 553 (213), Holly Bauer 574, Melissa Kruesel 543, Barb Bauer 541, Steph Reszynski 527 (203), Juan Stuebs Prochaska 525, Melissa Tetzlaff 520, Lynsey Wolfgram 515 (204), Kristin Hirsch 508, Kim Holterman 505 (225), Brenda Roth 504, Sara Schaefer 504
High scores (Feb. 9): Karin Reszynski 660 (233, 216, 211), Terry Zastrow 590 (211), Barb Bauer 543 (217), Sara Schaefer 540, Becky Johnson 530, Ashlee Strohbusch 527 (202), Jen Bowlin 515, Jen May 515, Sara Kasikowski 512, June Stuebs Prochaska 504
