SLEEPER

High scores: Josh Bartz 739 (277), Jeff Weihert 735 (287), Brad Ziemer 714 (258), Pete Boer 685 (277), Brandon Radloff 677 (267), Bennie Benninger 673 (241), Pete Richter 670 (268), Mike Peters 644 (223), Tim Courtney 635 (233), Amanda Blanke 629 (233), Bill Sharkey 600 (237)

Standings

;Pts.

Miller 64;33

Hersh’s Gang;25

JLS;24

Kathy’s Buffalo;19

Pine Cone;19

Watertown Bowl;16

Rusty Nail;12

G&W Electric;12

JAK’S;11

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Ziemer 799 (279), Keith Hanke 673 (263), Louis Strupp 644 (246), Bob Hall 641 (237), Brad Brusveen 639 (279), Joe Plasil 623 (236), Tom Fairall 616 (279)

Standings

;Pts.

Ann’s Farmington Inn;23

Schaefer’s Soft Water;19

Stull Agronomy;18.5

Watertown Bowl;16.5

KG Builders;16

Silver Eagle Saloon;15

LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores (Feb. 16): Jen May 586 (208, 212), Holly Bauer 574, Chris Moldenhauer 566 (214), Karin Reszynski 561 (200, 201), Jen Bowlin 556 (243), Sharon Kumbier 553 (213), Holly Bauer 574, Melissa Kruesel 543, Barb Bauer 541, Steph Reszynski 527 (203), Juan Stuebs Prochaska 525, Melissa Tetzlaff 520, Lynsey Wolfgram 515 (204), Kristin Hirsch 508, Kim Holterman 505 (225), Brenda Roth 504, Sara Schaefer 504

High scores (Feb. 9): Karin Reszynski 660 (233, 216, 211), Terry Zastrow 590 (211), Barb Bauer 543 (217), Sara Schaefer 540, Becky Johnson 530, Ashlee Strohbusch 527 (202), Jen Bowlin 515, Jen May 515, Sara Kasikowski 512, June Stuebs Prochaska 504

Standings

;Pts.

RJ Exteriors;44

Kozi Homes;43

Schaefer’s;40

Split Happens;40

Who Gives a Split;36

KT Gals;33

The Ball Handlers;32

Stacey’s 2;30

Alley Gals;28

Silver Eagle;26

Watertown Bowl;26

Kraemer’s;25

Stacey’s 1;23

Travel Leaders;22

KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 789 (258, 278, 253), Damien Lopez 772 (235, 248, 289), Shawn Voelz 722 (206, 268, 248), Andrew Jonas 713 (232, 258, 223), Brad Dantuma 705 (226, 266, 213), Greg Brock 670 (212, 255, 203), Dustin Gruling 666 (254, 222), Bob Knutson 651 (213, 201, 237), Travis Beerbohm 651 (279, 204), Joe Barriere 636 (236, 203), Jake Bergmann 615 (224, 245), Bill Bergmann 606 (204, 225). Women: Ashley Kaufmann 681 (232, 256), Wendy Kaufmann 595 (211, 205), Jodie Bircher 541

Standings

;Pts.

Revolution Pro Shop;45

Local Waters 2;44

Local Waters 1;40

Johnson & Helleckson;36

We Don’t Care;32

American Family Ins.;31

Kube Custom Carpentry;31

Bob’s Bunch;30

Fun Farm N Toys;28

G Brock Auto Repair;26

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;22

