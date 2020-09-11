“Blessed are the undefiled...who walk in the law of the Lord! Blessed are those who keep his testimonies, who seek him with the whole heart! (Psalm 119:1-2)

Lord, we know you desire that we follow you completely and call us blessed when we do. Please help us daily to say no when temptation strikes. Amen

