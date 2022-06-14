Thirteen area players were voted first-team all-conference in baseball for the Capitol North in recently held voting.

Luther Prep had seven players selected.

Junior infielder Kyle Schupmann, senior infielder Parker Winghart and senior outfielder Jackson Heiman made the first team. Sophomore pitcher Silas Winkel and senior outfielder Connor Heckendorf made the second team. Senior catcher Marcus Winkel and senior infielder Marcus Fitzsimmons received honorable mention.

In conference play, Schupmann had a batting average of .484. He finished with 15 hits including six doubles, seven RBIs and six stolen bases. Defensively, his fielding percentage was .848.

Winghart batted .465 with 16 hits and five doubles, 11 runs, 11 RBIs and seven stolen bases. His fielding percentage was .864.

Heiman batted .355 with 11 hits, seven runs, nine RBIs, two triples and had a perfect fielding percentage.

Silas Winkel went 4-1 on the mound, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 16 hits with nine strikeouts and five walks over 19 1/3 innings for an earned run average of 2.897.

Heckendorf batted .368 and had a perfect fielding percentage.

Marcus Winkel batted .321 with nine hits, seven RBIs and five stolen bases. He had a perfect fielding percentage.

Fitzsimmons batted .321 with nine hits and six RBIs. He had a perfect fielding percentage.

Senior outfielder Andy Carpenter and juniors Eddy Eveland (pitcher) and Derek Bruce (infield) represented the Lake Mills on the first-team list.

Carpenter, who logged most of his innings in center field, had an ERA of 1.63 in 34 1/3 innings. He had a fielding percentage of .955 and committed only one error.

Eveland worked 50 innings and registered an ERA of 2.66, striking out 62 while walking 21.

Bruce hit .514 with an on-base percentage of .583 and OPS of 1.255. He drove in 22 runs, scored 15 times and totaled nine extra-base hits.

Senior outfielder Tyler Marty, junior catcher Nate Yaroch and sophomore pitcher Aidan Berg represented the Warriors as first-team selections.

Marty averaged .402 with an on-base percentage of .474 and an OPS of 1.145, driving in 23 runs while scoring 29 times. He had 11 extra-base knocks, including four homers.

Yaroch hit .379 with an on-base percentage of .493 and OPS of 1.011. He had 20 RBIs, 14 runs scored.

Berg pitched 40 innings and finished with a record of 5-3. He registered an ERA of 2.275, striking out 44 with 15 walks.

Lake Mills senior pitcher Elijah Lee and senior infielder David Bruce as well as Lakeside Lutheran senior infielder Brock Schneider and freshman infielder Nolan Meis garnered second-team accolades.

Lee pitched 33 2/3 innings, posted an ERA of 2.50 and finished with a record of 6-1.

Bruce hit .388 and had seven extra-base hits.

Schneider hit .343, driving in 20 with 14 runs scored.

Meis hit .303 with an on-base percentage of .495. He scored 24 times and drew 23 walks.

Honorable mention selections for the L-Cats include junior Caden Belling and sophomores Brody Henderson and Cooper Murphy.

Belling hit .346, Henderson hit .304 and Murphy hit .417.

Columbus won the Capitol North with a record of 8-2, followed by Lake Mills and Luther Prep each at 7-2, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, Lodi at 3-7 and Poynette at 0-10.

2022 Capitol North Baseball All-Conference

Player of the Year: Christian Oppor, Columbus

First Team

Name Position Class School

Christian Oppor Pitcher Senior Columbus

Eddy Eveland Pitcher Junior Lake Mills

Aidan Berg Pitcher Sophomore Lakeside Lutheran

Nate Yaroch Catcher Junior Lakeside Lutheran

Aaron Uttech Infield Junior Columbus

Derek Bruce Infield Junior Lake Mills

Parker Winghart Infield Junior Luther Prep

Kyle Schupmann Infield Senior Luther Prep

Tyler Marty Outfield Senior Lakeside Lutheran

Jackson Heiman Outfield Senior Luther Prep

Andy Carpenter Outfield Senior Lake Mills

Brady Link Utility Player Sophomore Columbus

Matt Lincicum Utility Player Freshman Lodi

Carter Hansen Utility Player Senior Poynette

Keegan Fleischman Designated Hitter Junior Lodi

Second Team

Name Position Class School

Elijah Lee Pitcher Senior Lake Mills

Silas Winkel Pitcher Sophomore Luther Prep

Jefferson Mobry Catcher Sophomore Columbus

Garrett Thurston Catcher Senior Poynette

David Bruce Infield Senior Lake Mills

Brock Schneider Infield Senior Lakeside Lutheran

Nolan Meis Infield Freshman Lakeside Lutheran

Mitchel Lane Infield Senior Lodi

Brady Schroeder Outfield Senior Columbus

Connor Heckendorf Outfield Senior Luther Prep

TJ Mickelson Outfield Junior Lodi

Mike Leiterman Outfield Senior Poynette

Honorable Mention

Name Class School

Brody Henderson Sophomore Lake Mills

Marcus Winkel Senior Luther Prep

Jaymeson Sullivan Junior Columbus

Ryely Nachreiner Sophomore Columbus

Caden Belling Junior Lake Mills

Cooper Murphy Sophomore Lake Mills

Marcus Fitzsimmons Senior Luther Prep

Owen Wendt Senior Lodi

Chase Hansen Sophomore Poynette

Andrew Pfeffer Senior Columbus

Axell Allain Freshman Columbus

