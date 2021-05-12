SLINGER — Racing action returns to the high-banks of the Slinger Super Speedway, Sunday afternoon, May 16 with the Miller Lite Season Opener. The event kicks off the 74th season of championship action at the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Uptown Super Late Models will headline the Slinger Speedway season opener, with an old school format. Super late model teams will compete in twin 50-lap features.
Five Star Race Car Bodies has added a $2500 bonus for the top-five drivers, overall, with the overall winner receiving the lion’s share of the bonus, an additional $1000. It will be an action-packed afternoon of racing, joining the Uptown Super Late Models are Late Models, Sportsman, Figure 8, Bahr Time Slinger Bees, and The Finish Line Bar & Grill Super Beez.
Gates open at noon on May 16th, with opening ceremonies slated for 2:00 pm and racing to follow. Afternoon racing will continue May 23 with a 77 lap Alan Kulwicki Memorial Feature Race.. On May 30 Slinger Speedway will return to night racing with the EH Wolf Memorial Day Special PLUS Fireworks.
Spectator and competitor season passes, as well as advanced sale tickets for Slinger Speedway are available, now, at the speedway office or by visiting www.slingersuperspeedway.com.
Slinger Speedway is located off of Highways 41 and 144 at 280 Cedar Creek Road in Slinger, WI. For more information on upcoming events visit our web site at www.slingersuperspeedway.com or call the track office at 262-644-5921.
There are select advertising and sponsorship opportunities as well as company and group outings available for the 2021 season. For more information, contact the speedway’s PR and Marketing at: 262-297-2882, or visit our web site at: www.slingersuperspeedway.com.
