BEAVER DAM — Watertown’s baseball team lost to Beaver Dam 7-3 in an exhibition game on Thursday.
Taylor Walter led off the game being hit by a pitch, advanced to third on an an error and scored on Nathan Walter’s RBI single to left to give Watertown (1-10) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Beaver Dam scored two in the bottom of the frame, but Watertown tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the third. Matthew Bushkie drew a leadoff walk. Courtesy runner Steven Gates advanced to third on an error and scored on Evan Sellnow’s line drive single to left.
In the fifth, Beaver Dam took the lead for good with a three-run rally and added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Watertown scored its last run in the seventh. Elias Adrian walked, stole second, took third on an error and scored on a balk.
Taylor Walter pitched 5 1/3 innings and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and five walks. John Clifford allowed the final run in relief on one hit and two walks.
Watertown hosts four games next week to close out the exhibition season, starting with a matchup against Waupun on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
BEAVER DAM 7,
WATERTOWN 3
Watertown 101 000 1 — 3 3 4
Beaver Dam 200 032 X — 7 9 2
WP: Curro
LP: T. Walter
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — T. Walter 3-1-1-0, Schauer 3-0-0-0, Sellnow 2-0-1-1, N. Walter 3-0-1-1, Hauschild 3-0-0-0, Dearborn 3-0-0-0, Gates 0-1-0-0, Adrian 2-1-0-0, Bergdorf 3-0-0-0, Bushkie 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-3-3-2
Beaver Dam (ab-r-h-rbi) — Soto 3-2-1-0, Franke 3-2-1-0, Boschert 3-0-1-1, Biel 2-2-1-2, Chase 4-1-2-2, Wilke 1-01-0, Wicklund 3-0-2-2, Pawecz 3-0-0-0, Bemis 1-0-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0-0 Totals 25-7-9-7
2B — BD (Chase)
Pitching — HO: T. Walter (W) 8 in 5.1, Clifford (W) 1 in 0.2, Curro (BD) 3 in 7. R: T. Walter (W) 6, Clifford (W) 1, Curro (BD) 3. SO: T. Walter (W) 5, Clifford (W) 0, Curro (BD) 7. BB: T. Walter (W) 4, Clifford (W) 2, Curro (BD) 3
