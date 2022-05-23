LAKE MILLS — Three students at Lakeside Lutheran High School were recently awarded scholarships.
Alyssa Reinke, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School, was awarded a $500 scholarship from Greenwoods State Bank in Lake Mills. On the basis of an essay and application, the scholarship is given to a graduating senior who plans to enroll in a 2-year technical college or 4-year university.
Jacob Schneider, assistant vice president and branch manager of Greenwoods State Bank, Lake Mills, said, “Lakeside students may not all live in Lake Mills, but I know you all spend a lot of time in this city. Greenwoods State Bank is proud to support our schools and be part of such a great community.”
Reinke, daughter of David and Kristina of Watertown, is pursuing a degree in physical education and health and will attend the University of. Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Lily Schuetz, daughter of Jason and Rachel of Lake Mills, was awarded the Muehrcke Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award at the Academic Awards Night held at Lakeside Lutheran May 11.
The $7,000 a year renewable scholarship, established in honor of Dr. Robert Muehrcke, is based on a student maintaining a minimum 3.5 grade point average, participating on a sports team senior year, submitting a letter of recommendation, and planning to major at a four-year, college undergraduate program in medicine. Schuetz played volleyball and basketball all four years, ran track freshman year, and played soccer her junior and senior year. She plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in nursing.
Greta Pingel, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran, is the first-ever recipient of a $500 award from the Tammy Hafenstein-Kuhl Memorial Scholarship.
Pingel, the daughter of Jim and Renae of Sun Prairie, plans to study social work at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The scholarship was established in 2021 for students of Lake Mills, Lakeside, and Waterloo high schools for scholarships in fields related to the arts.
According to the family, “Tammy Ann (Kuhl) Hafenstein exemplified selfless service over a lifetime. Although Tammy was taken from us in a tragic car crash just five days following her 50th birthday, the example of faith, hope, and love that would emanate from Tammy still lives on in all we do and learn at LLHS.”
Hafenstein died on June 16, 2021. Three of her four children attended Lakeside Lutheran and the fourth is a student at St. Paul, Lake Mills. The Tammy Hafenstein-Kuhl Memorial Scholarship was established in her memory to aid students with post-secondary educational goals, with a special emphasis placed on applicants being involved in music, choir, athletics, or industrial arts during their time in high school.
