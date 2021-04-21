Sometimes on certain days, my mind drifts to what life might be like in retirement. I am not there yet, but it’s sort of like rhapsodizing about your days off when you’re planning for your vacation. I wonder what it will be like.
In the cartoons, they often depict characters facing morale dilemmas with an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other, each one fighting for control of the mind in the middle.
As Sigmund Freud would say, there is Superego on one shoulder and Id on the other, all trying to win the day with Ego in the middle.
It’s the worst on weekends. It’s supposed to be my time off, but it never works out that way.
For me, it’s not so much about the battle of good and evil as about being sloth-like or industrious. On one shoulder is, I don’t know, maybe Jimmy Buffet. On the other is, I don’t know, maybe an old football coach during two-a-day drills.
One is holding an alcoholic beverage and grinning from ear to ear, and is tempting me in no uncertain terms to waste away in Margaritaville. The other is yelling in my ear like Sgt. Carter used to do with Gomer Pyle on the TV show from the 1960s.
It should be a no-brainer that, at least on the weekend, that I need to chill out, to relax and stop to smell the roses. But my football coach is telling me not only to drop and give me 20 pushups, but stop smelling the roses and plant them instead.
My left hand wants to reach for a cold glass of beer and the remote. (Yes, my left hand would find a way to drink the beer and operate the remote. I have seen it amazing things when it gets a crazy notion.) Meanwhile, my right hand, is reaching for the shovel and says, “You’re wasting time. Now get something accomplished. You only have so many hours of daylight left!”
Last Sunday was one of my rare Sundays off of newspaper work and I thought I would sit back and enjoy a Milwaukee Brewer game on TV from the first pitch to the last. Even though the game was not played at Miller Park anymore, I had some Miller Light in the fridge and it was going to be the perfect way to while away the afternoon.
But first, my other half jumped in: “You know the later innings are what matter the most. Let’s head to the garden store and pick up those arbor vitae that you’ve been talking about planting for more than a year.”
When I got back, I opened the fridge and there was the Lite calling my name. But that other voice interceded: “Before you relax and watch, don’t you think you need to break out that mower, make sure it starts and give that lawn of yours its first haircut of the season. It’s looking mighty shaggy.”
Finally, after the lawn is finished, Old Lefty would not be denied. I popped open the beer long enough to see the Brewers lose in extra innings. My other hand said, “ The game is over. Don’t you be a loser, too. What are you going to do, just sit around? Better do something constructive and fire up that grill for dinner. You know I am right.”
When my hands are arm wrestling (or is that hand wrestling?), yours truly is never happy. If right wins, I never have any fun. If left wins, I feel guilty for never getting anything done.
So here is my dilemma. When my retirement finally arrives, who is going to win? Am I going to be spending my free time at the local tavern and festivals, trying to catch up on all the fun I have missed all these years, or will I take on a second career and try to make the world a better place?
Neither of those options really worries me as much as the third alternative. What if every day turns out like the weekend, where I have a foot in the boat and a foot on land? What if I am doomed for the rest of my days to be caught in this purgatory, a tug-o-war between the warring factions in my head, feeling either lazy or guilty all the rest of my days? Where is the fun in that? Will I be mowing the lawn while sipping a margarita? That could be a short retirement, if that happens.
Maybe I might as well keep working and skip this whole weekend and retirement thing, right? Whack! Whack! I guess not. Both my left and right hand slapped me upside the head after that thought. Hmm, I guess I need more time off to think about it.
