Former Cadet Olivia Ruetten, saluting, and Cadet Sgt. Markie Dotzler, holding the wreaths, members of the Watertown Civil Air Patrol’s Col. R.C. Jaye Memorial Composite Squadron participated in a wreath laying ceremony in Milwaukee in 2019.
Watertown Civil Air Patrol’s Col. R.C. Jaye Memorial Composite Squadron will be placing wreaths on veteran headstones in Oak Hill Cemetery.
The public is invited to sponsor a veterans’ wreath for placement on the headstones of our nation’s service members.
The wreaths will be placed at the cemetery during a special ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18. The wreaths will honor those who served the U.S. as well as current military members.
Sponsors can designate where the wreaths will be laid in the local community. The squadron is already halfway to their goal of having 420 wreaths sponsored. Deadline for sponsoring wreaths is Nov. 30 online.
In years past, the Watertown cadets assisted at ceremonies in Milwaukee, but the squadron is bringing the Wreaths Across America ceremony home to honor Watertown’s veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The CAP squadron’s efforts coincide with Wreath Across America tributes occurring simultaneously across the nation, including Arlington National Cemetery, where the initiative began more than 25 years ago with the placement of 5,000 wreaths donated by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. In 2007, Worcester and his family formed Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit with the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.
As a major partner in Wreaths Across America, CAP has adorned memorials and veterans’ graves with balsam wreaths to make sure the sacrifices of the nation’s service members are not forgotten. Last year, members of the public sponsored the placement of more than 1.5 million wreaths at 1,400-plus cemetery or memorial sites across the U.S. and abroad. More than 250 CAP squadrons participated in last year’s Wreaths Across America ceremonies, in which wreaths were placed at cemeteries and memorials in all 50 states, as well as 24 locations overseas.
Wreaths Across America ceremonies are conducted largely by CAP wings and squadrons with the help of veterans’ organizations; private citizens; the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C., which annually assists with the laying of wreaths at Arlington; and the Patriot Guard Riders. Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information about Wreaths Across America and participating locations.
