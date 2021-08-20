Luther Prep's football team dominated the trenches and after a handful of drives the scoreboard, too.
Senior running back Josiah Moore had a four-touchdown game as the Phoenix won their seventh consecutive contest, routing visiting Ripon 34-7 in a nonconference season-opening game at LPS on Friday.
"I'm really excited for him," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said of Moore, who had 13 carries for 127 yards. "He put in a lot of hard work during the summer months. He shows no fear when he's running. I'm excited as the season goes on and he gets more experience. He hasn't played a full football season yet because of injuries."
While Luther Prep was busy rushing it 48 times for 308 yards, Ripon mustered just 12 yards on 22 carries and 30 total yards on 42 plays.
"There were times our offensive line completely collapsed their defensive line and came up," Gregorius said. "That sort of thing happened on both sides of the ball. Our defensive line was excellent to hold them to just a few first downs. Very happy with our line. As we said afterwards, this is a building block for us to keep building upon."
There were still rocky stretches for a youthful Phoenix side, including four turnovers (two fumbles lost and two interceptions) and 11 penalties totaling 134 yards.
"Sunday night we'll be watching tape and sitting down with the guys, showing them the mistakes and how we can get better," Gregorius said. "These are mistakes that are correctable mistakes."
The Tigers showed a little bite early after intercepting LPS senior quarterback Brett Wieting and returning it deep into Phoenix territory. Gregorius credited senior offensive lineman Drew Esmay for his tackle on the play that saved a touchdown. A few plays later, Ripon's Cameron Hahn found paydirt on a two-yard rush to open the scoring.
Luther Prep answered right back with the first of Moore's quartet of rushing scores, this one a five-yard scamper to knot it at 7 in the first quarter.
Moore scored from nine yards and six yards in the second quarter before Wieting connected with senior tight end Marcus Fitzsimmons on a fade route in the corner of the end zone right before the half closed, extending the margin to 28-7 and capping a 21-point quarter.
"Right before the half, that was a big play," Gregorius said. "Like a lot of these guys, Wieting was making his first start at his position. He started a little rough but made a nice touch pass to Fitzsimmons, who made a good catch on the play."
The Phoenix deployed a three-headed monster out of the backfield in Moore, senior Tom Balge, who had 15 carries for 114 yards and was the lead blocker on isos that led to big runs by Moore, and senior Isaac Schumann who left injured but had eight carries for 34 yards.
"Our defense gave us the ball back consistently," Gregorius said. "We ran the ball well, found out what worked and kept running it until they stopped us. Balge ran rally hard too. Happy with how hard he runs."
Luther Prep's defense, which pitched four straight shutouts and allowed 13 total points in its final six games of 2020, teed off on Ripon's double wing offense.
"Just getting to the ball and setting the edge on the double wing was important," Gregorius said. "We were reading their keys. I thought (senior) Marcus Winkel had an excellent game at inside linebacker, shooting through windows to make tackles. Our outside linebackers set the edge and everyone did their job tonight."
Wieting recovered a fumble in the first half and senior cornerback Jackson Heiman notched his first career interception.
Wieting finished 8-for-14 passing for 85 yards.
"This was the Brett we see every day in practice," Gregorius said. "He had jitters of playing his first game in front of people. As the game went on, those went away. Those are throws we see Brett do in practice and that he's capable of. I expect as the season goes on he is going to get stronger and stronger."
Luther Prep hosts Kettle Moraine Lutheran in week two for its finale nonconference game.
LUTHER PREP 34, RIPON 7
Ripon 7 0 0 0 — 7
Luther Prep 7 21 0 6 — 34
First quarter
R — Hahn 2 run (kick)
LP — Moore 5 run (kick)
Second quarter
LP — Moore 9 run (kick)
LP — Moore 6 run (kick)
LP — Fitzsimmons 6 pass from Wieting (Wieting kick)
Fourth quarter
LP — Moore 29 run (kick no good)
Team statistics
Total yards — R 30, LP 393; First downs R 2, LP 22; Interceptions thrown — R 1; LP 2; Fumbles lost R 1; LP 2; Penalties-penalty yards — R 5-25; LP 11-134.
Individual statistics
Passing (completions/attempts-yards-touchdowns) — LP: Wieting 8/14-85-1
Rushing (attempts-yards-touchdowns) — LP: Moore 13-127-4, Balge 15-114-0
