Green Bay 7 6 3 14 — 30

Detroit 7 10 7 13 — 37

First Quarter

GB_Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:42.

Det_Raymond 75 pass from Kennedy (Patterson kick), 1:29.

Second Quarter

Det_A.St. Brown 2 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 7:00.

GB_Lazard 29 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 2:34.

Det_FG Patterson 34, :02.

Third Quarter

Det_Wright 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 12:50.

GB_FG Crosby 36, 7:38.

Fourth Quarter

GB_P.Taylor 1 run (pass failed), 14:12.

Det_FG Patterson 36, 6:39.

GB_Deguara 62 pass from Love (Love run), 4:49.

Det_Swift 14 run (Patterson kick), 1:54.

Det_FG Patterson 27, :48.

A_56,735.

GB Det

First downs 22 19

Total Net Yards 378 404

Rushes-yards 27-122 26-99

Passing 256 305

Punt Returns 1-23 0-0

Kickoff Returns 2-48 1-25

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-26

Comp-Att-Int 24-35-2 22-32-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 1-8

Punts 1-35.0 2-48.5

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 0-0 2-15

Time of Possession 33:38 26:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 11-53, Aa.Rodgers 1-7, Love 1-(minus 1). Detroit, J.Williams 13-43, Swift 7-30, Raymond 1-13, St. Brown 1-12, C.Reynolds 3-2, Boyle 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 14-18-0-138, Love 10-17-2-134. Detroit, Goff 21-30-0-238, Kennedy 1-1-0-75, Fox 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 6-55, Lazard 5-75, Deguara 3-66, Winfree 3-16, St. Brown 2-22, P.Taylor 2-3, Dafney 1-26, Am.Rodgers 1-5, Dillon 1-4. Detroit, St. Brown 8-109, Raymond 4-101, Swift 4-16, Wright 2-51, Kennedy 2-16, J.Reynolds 1-11, J.Williams 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

