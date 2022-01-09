Packer Stats lquezada lquezada Author email Jan 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Green Bay 7 6 3 14 — 30Detroit 7 10 7 13 — 37First QuarterGB_Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:42.Det_Raymond 75 pass from Kennedy (Patterson kick), 1:29.Second QuarterDet_A.St. Brown 2 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 7:00.GB_Lazard 29 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 2:34.Det_FG Patterson 34, :02.Third QuarterDet_Wright 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 12:50.GB_FG Crosby 36, 7:38.Fourth QuarterGB_P.Taylor 1 run (pass failed), 14:12.Det_FG Patterson 36, 6:39.GB_Deguara 62 pass from Love (Love run), 4:49.Det_Swift 14 run (Patterson kick), 1:54.Det_FG Patterson 27, :48.A_56,735.GB DetFirst downs 22 19Total Net Yards 378 404Rushes-yards 27-122 26-99Passing 256 305Punt Returns 1-23 0-0Kickoff Returns 2-48 1-25Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-26Comp-Att-Int 24-35-2 22-32-0Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 1-8Punts 1-35.0 2-48.5Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0Penalties-Yards 0-0 2-15Time of Possession 33:38 26:22INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 11-53, Aa.Rodgers 1-7, Love 1-(minus 1). Detroit, J.Williams 13-43, Swift 7-30, Raymond 1-13, St. Brown 1-12, C.Reynolds 3-2, Boyle 1-(minus 1).PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 14-18-0-138, Love 10-17-2-134. Detroit, Goff 21-30-0-238, Kennedy 1-1-0-75, Fox 0-1-0-0.RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 6-55, Lazard 5-75, Deguara 3-66, Winfree 3-16, St. Brown 2-22, P.Taylor 2-3, Dafney 1-26, Am.Rodgers 1-5, Dillon 1-4. Detroit, St. Brown 8-109, Raymond 4-101, Swift 4-16, Wright 2-51, Kennedy 2-16, J.Reynolds 1-11, J.Williams 1-9.MISSED FIELD GOALS_None. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save lquezada Author email Follow lquezada Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments merge Marcos P. Dominguez Todd M. Maas Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
