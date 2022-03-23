agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE’S AUTOHigh scores: Jake Sell 772 (258), Josh Kaufmann 747 (266), Bruce Martin 747 (258), Nate Saeger 736 (247), Lukas Saeger 734 (279), Jonathan Kaufmann 724 (257), Chris Kaufmann 724 (288), Tom Lulewicz 722 (259), Keven Roethle 716 (266), Matt English 712 (253), Jamey Hisel 711 (289), Randy Burgardt 707 (279), DJ Kruesel 705 (267), Wes Umland 692 (257), Mark Herold 689 (288), Cody Kruesel 688 (258), Marshall Mosher 685 (237), Shawn Bresnahan 684 (268), Mitch Mosher 683 (244), Craig Frank 683 (248), Eric Hill 678 (267), Pete Richter 667 (245), Andrew Jonas 665 (257), Brock Sabol 660 (243), Tom Christian 658 (258), Jason Peirick 657 (225), Mark Oiler 655 (224), Bill Borchardt 649 (235), Mark Peters 648 (235), Ed Wolff 644 (247), Jeremy Schwark 644 (244), Tom Schleicher 632 (214), Derrick Heiser 631 (226), Justin Helser 631 (267), Brad Ziemer 629 (212), Tyler Arbogast 627 (239), Paul Ridenour 627 (243), John Foltz 624 (247), John Quinn 619 (266), Brad Sabol 617 (226), Paul Neis 615 (253), Ryan Lessner 615 (213), Adam Zastrow 613 (227), Kadan Jablonski 612 (231), John Braatz 609 (226), Scott Wolfgram 606 (238), Ronnie Bartels 604 (244), Larry Romprey 600 (226)Standings;Pts.Pineapple Express;110.5Crank Shafts;89ZBM;87.518/North;79.5JG Custom Carpentry;77.5Wolff Pack 2;77Drafty Cellar;76Watertown Bowl;74Revolution Prop Shop;72Division 2Incredibowls;91Rednex Pro Shop;90Who’d We Hang;87.5Koplin Excavating;843 Ducks Pub;80.5Wolff Pack 1;77.5Hisel Flooring;76G&B Construction;67.5TUESDAY SENIORHigh scores — Men: Ray Gresbach 624 (204, 224), Mike Grossman 597 (203, 213), Ron Benninger 579 (214), Carl Schultz 563 (210), Mike Theim 562, Bruce Kemmerling 561 (203), Pete Boer 554 (214), Erv Bankert 541, Dan Douglass 534, Ron Braden 525 (204), Ron Milbrath 522, Harvey Ziemer 511, Wayne Kuerschner 508 (201), Gary Boley 507, Mike Zwieg 503, Roy Zimmerman 502. Women: Linda Gresbach 524, Ruth Zwieg 535, Judy Schwantes 511 (200), Lucy Saeger 473, Inez Schmidt 453, Sandy Saeger 444, Christine Peter 443, Annette Benninger 443Standings;Pts.Survivors;64Bowling Stones;62Krueger Builders;60Has Beens;58Final Four;584-Chicks;56Wannabees;534-Pak;52The Orifices;48Misfits;41Gutter Dusters;40Different Strokes;32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 13 years, investigators say they solved dead baby cold case Robert "Bob" T. Cook Schug honored to serve WUSD, looking to future Rubicon man gets prison time for fight Mike Garvey 10 Questions Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
