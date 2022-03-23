WAYNE’S AUTO

High scores: Jake Sell 772 (258), Josh Kaufmann 747 (266), Bruce Martin 747 (258), Nate Saeger 736 (247), Lukas Saeger 734 (279), Jonathan Kaufmann 724 (257), Chris Kaufmann 724 (288), Tom Lulewicz 722 (259), Keven Roethle 716 (266), Matt English 712 (253), Jamey Hisel 711 (289), Randy Burgardt 707 (279), DJ Kruesel 705 (267), Wes Umland 692 (257), Mark Herold 689 (288), Cody Kruesel 688 (258), Marshall Mosher 685 (237), Shawn Bresnahan 684 (268), Mitch Mosher 683 (244), Craig Frank 683 (248), Eric Hill 678 (267), Pete Richter 667 (245), Andrew Jonas 665 (257), Brock Sabol 660 (243), Tom Christian 658 (258), Jason Peirick 657 (225), Mark Oiler 655 (224), Bill Borchardt 649 (235), Mark Peters 648 (235), Ed Wolff 644 (247), Jeremy Schwark 644 (244), Tom Schleicher 632 (214), Derrick Heiser 631 (226), Justin Helser 631 (267), Brad Ziemer 629 (212), Tyler Arbogast 627 (239), Paul Ridenour 627 (243), John Foltz 624 (247), John Quinn 619 (266), Brad Sabol 617 (226), Paul Neis 615 (253), Ryan Lessner 615 (213), Adam Zastrow 613 (227), Kadan Jablonski 612 (231), John Braatz 609 (226), Scott Wolfgram 606 (238), Ronnie Bartels 604 (244), Larry Romprey 600 (226)

Standings

;Pts.

Pineapple Express;110.5

Crank Shafts;89

ZBM;87.5

18/North;79.5

JG Custom Carpentry;77.5

Wolff Pack 2;77

Drafty Cellar;76

Watertown Bowl;74

Revolution Prop Shop;72

Division 2

Incredibowls;91

Rednex Pro Shop;90

Who’d We Hang;87.5

Koplin Excavating;84

3 Ducks Pub;80.5

Wolff Pack 1;77.5

Hisel Flooring;76

G&B Construction;67.5

TUESDAY SENIOR

High scores — Men: Ray Gresbach 624 (204, 224), Mike Grossman 597 (203, 213), Ron Benninger 579 (214), Carl Schultz 563 (210), Mike Theim 562, Bruce Kemmerling 561 (203), Pete Boer 554 (214), Erv Bankert 541, Dan Douglass 534, Ron Braden 525 (204), Ron Milbrath 522, Harvey Ziemer 511, Wayne Kuerschner 508 (201), Gary Boley 507, Mike Zwieg 503, Roy Zimmerman 502. Women: Linda Gresbach 524, Ruth Zwieg 535, Judy Schwantes 511 (200), Lucy Saeger 473, Inez Schmidt 453, Sandy Saeger 444, Christine Peter 443, Annette Benninger 443

Standings

;Pts.

Survivors;64

Bowling Stones;62

Krueger Builders;60

Has Beens;58

Final Four;58

4-Chicks;56

Wannabees;53

4-Pak;52

The Orifices;48

Misfits;41

Gutter Dusters;40

Different Strokes;32

