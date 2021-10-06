LAKE GENEVA — Watertown’s girls tennis team finished third at the Badger sectional on Wednesday, led by a pair of state-qualifying doubles teams.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck qualified with a first round victory that went three sets and went on to place third in their flight. Needing to win out to qualify out of the No. 2 doubles flight, Madison Peters and Riley Quinn did just that with a pair of straight set victories.
“What an incredible day for this team and our entire program,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “One of the most special days I have had on the court. This group of girls has been focused and united all season, and I’m so proud of how they handled themselves today. They played some of their best tennis when it mattered the most. As good as they are on the court, they are even better kids and students. It’s been such a fun season.
“Jacey and Taylor had a huge comeback against Craig to qualify. They were down 6-2, 5-1 and had a match point against them. But they never gave up and turned the match around. It was amazing to watch. They gained some momentum and got really aggressive. To finish third in the sectional at this flight is a huge accomplishment, and they have earned a chance to keep playing. What a special day for them.
“Madison and Riley played their best matches of the year in the biggest moment. They looked dominant in the first match against Badger, and kept that momentum going in the final. That second set against Craig was back and forth the entire time, and the girls stayed so steady and confident. They stayed with their plan and won the big points. The progress and leadership they have shown in the last year is incredible. They have played together for several years, and to make the jump from JV to state qualifier in one year is awesome.”
The Goslings ended their season in three other flights. Danielle Krakow lost her opening round match at No. 1 singles. Lily Oiler finished 1-1 at No. 3 singles and placed third, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke.
“Dani had a tough matchup against one of the best players in the state,” Dobbins said. “But she battled and made her work. Dani has been the heart of this team, and has been such a great leader and teammate. She put together a great season playing against tough competition. We are going to miss her play on the court, but more importantly her sense of humor and her positive attitude.
“Lily Oiler had a phenomenal season in her first year on varsity. She is probably the most improved player in our program, and she has so much potential going forward. To finish second at her flight is a major accomplishment, and she can build on that going forward. Her forehand is a major weapon, and she is going to work on developing the rest of her game to that level.
“Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke finished out their careers with a great win over DeForest. They won a quick first set, then lost momentum and had to fight back in the third. They showed a lot of heart in bouncing back and pulled out a very close match. They have both shown so much improvement in the last year and became a very solid team. They bring a lot of fun and energy to our team and we are going to miss that.”
Watertown’s doubles teams will compete at the 2021 Girls Tennis Individual Championship at Nielsen Stadium. The tournament begins on Thursday, Oct. 14 and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Team scores: Badger 47, Janesville Craig 27, Watertown 26, Elkhorn 24, Burlington 18, McFarland 17, Sun Prairie 15, DeForest 12, Oregon 12, Madison LaFollette 9, Stoughton 8, Janesville Parker 2, Beloit Memorial 0, Fort Atkinson 0, Milton 0, Wilmot 0
No. 1 Singles
Parker Christensen (E) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 Singles (2nd)
Lily Oiler (W) def. Bridget Reilly (JC) 6-3, 6-1
Lauren Hasse (Bad) def. Oiler (W) 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 Doubles (3rd)
Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) def. Kooyman/Plenty (JC) 2-6, 7-6, 6-3
Fasano/Hirn (Bad) def. Smith/Wruck (W) 7-5, 6-0
Smith/Wruck (W) def. Wheeler/Gibbons (S) 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 Doubles (1st)
Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) def. Heckel/Lauer (Bad) 6-2, 6-4
Peters/Quinn (W) def. Agollari/Norland (JC) 6-2, 7-6
No. 3 Doubles (3rd)
Smitz/Smitz (Burl) def. Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) 6-3, 6-4
Gifford/Mattke (W) def. Catencamp/Golliher (D) 6-2, 0-6, 6-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.