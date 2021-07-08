Brewers Mets Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames, left, Jackie Bradley Jr., center, and Rowdy Tellez celebrate with teammates after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Wednesday in New York. The Brewers won 5-0.

Milwaukee won the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, 5-0, behind two-run homers by Manny Pina and Luis Urías along with Willy Adames’ solo shot on Wednesday night.

Urías homered twice in the doubleheader to raise his total to 12, after he hit none last year.

Jake Cousins (1-0) got his first big league win in the second game by pitching a perfect fifth in relief of starter Brett Anderson, who threw four innings. Milwaukee allowed three hits in its ninth shutout. Robert Stock (0-2) gave up two runs in four innings, and the Mets were blanked for the eighth time.

“You don’t like to get swept,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “(The Mets are) a tough team to beat, we’re at their place and we faced the best pitcher in the (first) game. So it feels good to win after having a chance to beat them earlier today.”

Entering play on Thursday, Milwaukee’s record was 52-36, third-best in the National League behind San Francisco (54-32) and the L.A. Dodgers (54-34). The Brewers were six games ahead of Cincinnati (45-41) and eight-and-a-half clear of Chicago (43-44) in the NL Central race.

Brewers 1B Daniel Vogelbach has begun taking light swings but is still not close to a return.

