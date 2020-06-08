For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace not of evil, to give you a future and hope. Then you will call upon Me and pray to Me, and I will listen. And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.” (Jer. 29:11-13)
Lord, as You spoke to Israel, You desire for us to receive You as Lord!
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
