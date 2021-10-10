PALMYRA -- Marshall defeated the host Palmyra-Eagle football team 59-0 in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.

The Cardinals (9-0, 6-0 ESC) now face Markesan (8-1, 6-0) for the conference title.

Marshall's Matthew Motl had six carries for 104 yards, scoring three times, and Kasey Finke rushed it four times for 101 yards, adding a TD.

P-E's James Merryfield had three catches for 66 yards and Joey Brown completed a 57-yard pass.

The Panthers host Dodgeland this week to conclude the season.

