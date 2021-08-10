agate Jefferson roster Aug 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSONName Height Weight Position YearAndrew Gee 5'9'' 150 TE/OLB 12Jon Lenz 5'10'' 160 LB/RB/S 12Jesse Heller 5'11'' 160 LB/RB/DB 12Joel Martin 6'2'' 199' TE/LB/P 12David Ganser 5'6' 146' DB/RB/LB 11Evan Neitzel 5'11'' 163' QB/DB 12Nate McKenzie 5'10'' 160 DB/RB 12Aiden Behm 6'1'' 190 QB/LB/TE 12Gareth Whitstone 5'9'' 170 QB/LB 11Manny Weber 5'8'' 153 DB/RB 12Brady Gotto 6'1'' 170 DB/RB/KR 12Alex Vasquez 5'7'' 171 FB/LB 11Owen Cass 5'9'' 153 DB/RB 12Ryan Haffelder 5'8'' 140 DB/RB 11Austin Gotto 6'1'' 160 DB/RB 11Patrick Rogers 6'0'' 176 DE/FB/LB 12Alex Pitzner 6'4'' 195 FB/LB 11Ethan Dieckman 5'9'' 168 FB/LB 12Zephyr Marek 6'4'' 205 DE/OL 12Jaden Gallenberg 5'8'' 205 DE/OL 11Haden Dempsey 5'11'' 218 DE/OL/DL 10Michael Strasburg 6'0'' 225 OL/DL 12Brady Lehman 6'2'' 200 DE/OL 12Sam Unke 6'3'' 253 OL/DL 10Nick Fischer 5'9'' 218 OL/DL 12Dylan Hesse 6'1'' 292 OL/DL 12Noah Houston 6'5'' 278 OL/DL 12Cole Huebel 6'0'' 140 DB/RB 11Paden Phillips 6'1'' 167 TE/DB 11Tyler Flatt 6'0'' 189 TE/DE 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Weather service confirms at least 4 tornadoes in Wisconsin Concord cleanup 'slow but sure' NWS: Severe thunderstorm core hits Watertown Watertown has an opportunity and a duty to get this right Leland R. "Lee" Heine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
