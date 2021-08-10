JEFFERSON

Name Height Weight Position Year

Andrew Gee 5'9'' 150 TE/OLB 12

Jon Lenz 5'10'' 160 LB/RB/S 12

Jesse Heller 5'11'' 160 LB/RB/DB 12

Joel Martin 6'2'' 199' TE/LB/P 12

David Ganser 5'6' 146' DB/RB/LB 11

Evan Neitzel 5'11'' 163' QB/DB 12

Nate McKenzie 5'10'' 160 DB/RB 12

Aiden Behm 6'1'' 190 QB/LB/TE 12

Gareth Whitstone 5'9'' 170 QB/LB 11

Manny Weber 5'8'' 153 DB/RB 12

Brady Gotto 6'1'' 170 DB/RB/KR 12

Alex Vasquez 5'7'' 171 FB/LB 11

Owen Cass 5'9'' 153 DB/RB 12

Ryan Haffelder 5'8'' 140 DB/RB 11

Austin Gotto 6'1'' 160 DB/RB 11

Patrick Rogers 6'0'' 176 DE/FB/LB 12

Alex Pitzner 6'4'' 195 FB/LB 11

Ethan Dieckman 5'9'' 168 FB/LB 12

Zephyr Marek 6'4'' 205 DE/OL 12

Jaden Gallenberg 5'8'' 205 DE/OL 11

Haden Dempsey 5'11'' 218 DE/OL/DL 10

Michael Strasburg 6'0'' 225 OL/DL 12

Brady Lehman 6'2'' 200 DE/OL 12

Sam Unke 6'3'' 253 OL/DL 10

Nick Fischer 5'9'' 218 OL/DL 12

Dylan Hesse 6'1'' 292 OL/DL 12

Noah Houston 6'5'' 278 OL/DL 12

Cole Huebel 6'0'' 140 DB/RB 11

Paden Phillips 6'1'' 167 TE/DB 11

Tyler Flatt 6'0'' 189 TE/DE 11

