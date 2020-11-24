It wasn’t so long ago that it was big news when prominent players in politics came down with a case of COVID-19. Now, of course, there’s a long list of them.
It also wasn’t too long ago when the public looked on in amazement if some of the prominent pols who contracted the virus appeared to be taking it in stride.
Maybe they even shook it off within days.
It was met with disbelief by much of the national and international press, and with indignation by the political establishment.
Take, for example, Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, the vaccine skeptic and mask critic who tested positive during a screening last summer as he boarded Air Force One.
He later would tell a local newspaper in his district he felt “better than before I had it.”
Then, there’s that all-time study in COVID nonchalance, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
He was criticized for dismissing the upper-respiratory ailment throughout the spring, then caught it in July.
Unbowed in August, he pronounced, “unfortunately nearly everyone here is going to catch it eventually ... What are you afraid of? Face up to it.”
There’s no shortage of those politicians, too.
Among them is the most politically prominent COVID skeptic of all, President Donald Trump.
When he finally tested positive along the campaign trail this fall, he checked in and out of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington in three days.
Not quite a drive-by, but perhaps noteworthy for his age. Given his 74 years, a much more serious bout was anticipated. He continues to regard it as no big deal.
To date, more than 80 members of Congress either have tested positive for COVID or have come into contact with someone who tested positive, as noted in a report this week by Colorado Politics. The same can be said for about 200 elected state officials across the country. Some of those politically prominent figures have suffered the worst COVID can dish out, particularly to those who face other risk factors such as age.
Among them was onetime Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, 74, who died last summer of COVID-related complications. For the vast majority of those politicians who actually came down with the virus, however, it fared pretty much as it does with the population at large: flu-like symptoms or milder.
Another reason politicians’ COVID status is just another event in the week’s news cycle is that so many of us have been down this road plenty of times by now.
And it’s not only because so the celebs — in politics, sports, entertainment and the like — who have been tweeting their test results. It’s also because, with each passing week, more and more Americans have family, friends and co-workers who have caught COVID.
While some of those have fallen seriously ill, and some, particularly among the elderly, have died as in other epidemics — most have ailed to varying degrees, mended and moved on.
When that same range of outcomes turns out to apply to our political leaders, it lends some much-needed perspective to the overall pandemic.
It’s a reminder — sobering and heartening at the same time — that anyone can catch the virus; many probably will, and most of those will recover fairly quickly and without too much discomfort.
And that’s even before a COVID vaccine, whose distribution will begin soon.
— Colorado Springs Gazette
