WisEye has interviewed the candidates that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for the 5th Congressional District.
The candidate with the most votes will replace long-time Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner, R-Brookfield who is not seeking another term.
The candidates include Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Palzewicz, D-Brookfield.
WisEye is interviewing 160 plus state and federal candidates.
The links for the interviews are WisEye.org.Campaign 2020: Scott Fitzgerald (R) Juneau — 5th Congressional District at https://wiseye.org/2020/09/03/campaign-2020-scott-fitzgerald-r-juneau-5th-congressional-district/ and Campaign 2020: Tom Palzewicz (D) Brookfield — 5th Congressional District at https://wiseye.org/2020/09/03/campaign-2020-tom-palzewicz-d-brookfield-5th-congressional-district/.
