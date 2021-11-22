FRIDAY FUN

High scores - Men: DJ Kruesel 619 (214, 212), Matt Wong 591 (235), Kevin Blasing 586 (204, 222), Kirk Grill 584 (222). Women: Cassie Blasing 560 (227), Melissa Kruesel 518, Brenda Clemmons 506, Nicole Bosque 503

Standings

;Pts.

Wolff Pack;58-30

Young & Old;54-34

ENR Auto;54-34

United Septic;46-42

Rascals;44-44

Fri. Nite Bowlers;40-48

Emil’s Pizza;38-50

Date Night;18-70

MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Nathan Smith 663 (245, 226), Jon Zins 605 (256), Bill Sharkey 570 (225), Kevin Zimmerman 555 (201, 204). Women: Rebecca Hartmann 555 (219), Jodie Bircher 500 (212), Christie Jeske 457, Tracy Hartmann 438

Standings

;Pts.

Cops & Robbers;33

Criminal Minds;27

Spare Parts;25

Animal House;18

Wicked Strikers;15

Pocket Pounders;12

Incredibles;12

Recommended for you

Load comments