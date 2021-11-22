agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 22, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRIDAY FUNHigh scores - Men: DJ Kruesel 619 (214, 212), Matt Wong 591 (235), Kevin Blasing 586 (204, 222), Kirk Grill 584 (222). Women: Cassie Blasing 560 (227), Melissa Kruesel 518, Brenda Clemmons 506, Nicole Bosque 503Standings;Pts.Wolff Pack;58-30Young & Old;54-34ENR Auto;54-34United Septic;46-42Rascals;44-44Fri. Nite Bowlers;40-48Emil’s Pizza;38-50Date Night;18-70MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: Nathan Smith 663 (245, 226), Jon Zins 605 (256), Bill Sharkey 570 (225), Kevin Zimmerman 555 (201, 204). Women: Rebecca Hartmann 555 (219), Jodie Bircher 500 (212), Christie Jeske 457, Tracy Hartmann 438Standings;Pts.Cops & Robbers;33Criminal Minds;27Spare Parts;25Animal House;18Wicked Strikers;15Pocket Pounders;12Incredibles;12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn Texting driver kills another motorist Juneau man face charges for endangering his girlfriend’s safety Dodge County sees serious crash Friday Girls basketball: L-Cats rout Parker in home opener Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
