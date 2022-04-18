NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bristol Dirt Results1. Kyle Busch 2. Tyler Reddick 3. Joey Logano 4. Kyle Larson 5. Ryan Blaney 6. Alex Bowman 7. Christopher Bell 8. Chase Elliott 9. Michael McDowell 10. Ty Dillon 11. Brad Keselowski 12. Daniel Suarez 13. Cole Custer 14. Justin Haley 15. Chris Buescher 16. Austin Cindric 17. Todd Gilland 18. William Byron 19. Corey Lajoie 20. Harrison Burton 21. Martin Truex Jr. 22. Chase Briscoe 23. Aric Almirola 24. Erik Jones 25. Josh Williams 26. Cody Ware 27. Noah Gragson 28. Bubba Wallace 29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30. J.J. Yeley 31. Austin Dillon 32. Kurt Busch 33. Ross Chastain 34. Kevin Harvick 35. Denny Hamlin 36. Justin Allgaier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown woman, connected to fire identified Watertown man found guilty of possessing child porn Social Security Administration releases Equity Action Plan Early morning fire leaves one dead Karen Ann (Strey) Mallow Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
