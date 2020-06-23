The Rock River League will kick off the 2020 season this weekend.
Returning to the Southern Division are the Watertown Cardinals and Helenville Rebels. The Hustisford Astros are moving back to the Northern Division.
The league was originally slated to begin on the first weekend in May, but the traditional start date games was postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A later re-start weekend date of May 30-31 also got pushed back. Each team will play 12 league games. Some teams are also playing Nite League games with a few additional non-league games.
Team schedules for the Rock River League slate are listed below.
Watertown Cardinals
June 28 at Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
July 5 at Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 at Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
July 24 at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 1 Milton, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 at Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Milton, 1:30 p.m.
Clyman Canners
June 27 Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
July 5 Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 at Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
July 25 at Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
July 26 Milton, 1:30 p.m.
July 31 at Johnson Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 at Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Milton, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
Neosho Rockets
June 28 Milton, 1:30 p.m.
July 5 Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 at Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 at Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
July 25 at Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
July 26 at Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
July 31 at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
Lebanon Whitetails
June 28 Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
July 5 at Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 at Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
July 18 at Milton, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
July 24 Watertown, 7:30 p.m.
July 31 Neosho, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 at Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
Hustisford Astros
June 27 at Saukville, 1:30 p.m.
June 28 at Rubicon, 1:30 p.m.
July 1 at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at Kewaskum, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 Thiensville-Mequon, 1:30 p.m.
July 26 Saukville, 1:30 p.m.
July 31 Oakfield, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 Rubicon, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 7 Kewaskum, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 at Brownsville, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Thiensville-Mequon, 8 p.m.
Aug. 23 Cedarburg, 1:30 p.m.
Johnson Creek Pioneers
June 27 at Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
June 28 Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
July 5 Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
July 11 at Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
July 24 at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
July 31 Clyman, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 at Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Farmington Flames
June 28 at Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
July 11 Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
July 18 at Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 at Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
July 25 Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
July 26 at Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 1 Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 at Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 Milton, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
Helenville Rebels
June 28 Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
July 5 at Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 Milton, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 at Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
July 25 at Milton, 1:30 p.m.
July 26 at Ashippun, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Farmington, 1:30 pm.
Aug. 8 Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Ashippun Mudcats
June 28 at Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
July 18 Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
July 19 Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
July 25 Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
July 26 Helenville, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 1 at Farmington, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Milton, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 Johnson Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Neosho, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Clyman, 1:30 p.m.
