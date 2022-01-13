ROCK RIVER 4-MAN DARTBALL

Top 10 averages: Randy Stauffer .657, Bob Jahr .587, Jim Hoenecke .560, Tad Schwefel .536, Jim Loppnow .534, Mike Danneberg .527, Mike Wendorf .508, Josh Zulke .492, Curt Yahr .490, Bob Kubly .477

Standings

;Pts.

StaufferKlug.com;12-3

Biggs;10-5

Maass Refrigeration;9-6

Lemke DJ&R;9-6

Ryan’s Auto Care;9-6

7-Up;8-7

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;8-7

Country Upholstery;8-7

Yahr Oil;7-8

GAF Construction;7-8

Silk Exotic;6-9

Modern Woodmen;5-10

Gasthaus;5-10

Isle Edge Trucking;2-13

