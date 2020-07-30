Watertown High School will participate in fall sports, despite the school board’s recent decision to begin the school year exclusively virtual due to the ongoing threats posed by COVID-19.
“Sports are a go,” Watertown Athletic Director Jamie Koepp said on Wednesday.
Start dates for cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, and girls swimming will be Friday, Aug, 17.
Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball are slated to begin activities on Monday, Sept. 7.
Last week, Madison area schools who make up the Big Eight Conference announced their intention to remain with virtual instruction only, and cancelled or postponed all athletics for the entire fall season officially on Wednesday.
Smaller schools districts in Jefferson and Dodge counties have announced tentative plans to offer both in-person and synchronous virtual instruction, leaving the possibility open for fall sports using the same WIAA guidelines for fall starting dates which Watertown is intending to follow.
Koepp indicated there would be modifications to how some fall sports are handled.
Sports such as cross country, swimming, golf and tennis, which often feature multi-school tournaments or invitationals on their schedules, will instead participate in duals or triangulars to keep the number of participants at a more manageable level.
The Badger Conference will be making an announcement regarding the fall season today.
