CITY
High scores: Wes Umland 788 (279), Kevin Guetzlaff 778 (298), Tom Christian 764 (279), John Uttech 733 (280), Pete Richter 720 (287), Jonathan Kaufmann 691 (239), Nate Saeger 685 (279), Todd Saeger 684 (290), Ben Schrier 672 (234), Stu Haenel 672 (243), Mark Oiler 664 (240), Chris Kaufmann 661 (265), Mark Mallow 649 (244), Kevin Hesse 646 (227), Andy Conant 642 (246), Justin Mallow 641 (246), Zack Thayer 641 (233), Tim Hodel 637 (237), Zack Umland 637 (254), Keven Roethle 631 (227), John Foltz 623 (225), Craig Godfroy 622 (221), Will Moldenhauer 618 (242), Matt English 616, Adam Kircher 66, Marsh Mosher 615, Clint Rose 613, Neil Lischka 613, Adam Zastrow 611, Brandon Radloff 608
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
United Electric;136
Wttn. Siding;126
Gasthaus;125
Wolf Paving;118
Fireball;117
Wttn. Bowl North;110
B Division
Wttn. Bowl 18;143
Bud;132
Nielsen Amusement;121
Buffalo Inn;118
3 Fingers Deep;109
TBE Equipment;100
766
High scores: Jake Sell 749, Kadan Jablonski 731, Josh Wagner 723, Adam Wagner 705, Bill Adamson 687, Mark Peters 674, Mitch Komorowski 672, Larry Romprey 670, Leah Fenske 660, Josh Smulders 658, Jeremy Wolfe 657, Dave Steele 655, Joe Lewis 654, Bryant Preinfalk 642, Brad Blanke 632, Jay Schwartz 629, Mark Herold 629, Adam Traxler 627, Roger Peirick 627, Jamie McGowan 625, Brian Loppnow 616, Denny Loppnow 613, Dennis Berge 613, Ralph Peirick 612, Jim Schwenke 611, Tyler DePorter 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;239
Kathy’s Buffalo;237
Mel’s Garage;233
ZBM;217
Team Patti;214.5
United Ctry. Realty;201
Division 2
Komo Pattern;223.5
Erin’s Bar;217
Watertown Bowl North;214
Rednex Pro Shop;183.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;168
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Todd Saeger 707 (256, 237), Bruce Martin 706 (246, 243), Nate Saeger 691 (235, 237), John Ganster 659 (224, 244), Kerry Morris 659 (224, 244), Larry Gillingham 643 (247), Tom Christian 642 (226), Jim Conant 639 (222, 223), Ron Counsell 625 (235), Eric Delaruelle 606 (257)
Women: Jean Werner 624 (214, 216), Amanda Blanke 605 (244, 212), Jen Bowlin 605 (237, 206), Tina Thrane 604 (201, 223), Connie Hookstead 602 (237), Karin Reszynski 555 (203), Jeri Schlatter 540 (211), Val Uttech 538 (221)
Standings
;Pts.
JLSD;45
JAK’S;42
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;41
Watertown Bowl;41
G&B Construction;39
Edward Jones;38
Martin Management;36
GW Electric;35
Rednex Pro Shop;34
KRMK;33
Gasthaus;32
Concord Inn;29
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;29
Roll-off for the league championship will take place at Watertown Bowl 18 on Mon., Apr. 11, at 4:30 p.m., with the spring meeting and banquet immediately following. Teams planning to return to the league for the ’22-’23 season should have at least one member present at the meeting.
Teams in the roll-off are Concord Inn, KRMK, JSLD, and GW Electric.
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 634 (225), Bill Reed 597 (221), Dakota Pfeiffle 580 (216), Kevin Blasing 575 (236). Women: Cassie Blasing 577 (223, 213), Heather Zubke 536, Nicole Bosque 499, Spring Reed 478
Standings
;Pts.
Date Night;63-35
United Septic;52-44
Rascals;52-44
Young & Old;51-45
Emil’s Pizza;50-46
Wolff Pack;50-46
ENR Auto;44-50
Fri. Nite Bowlers;20-76
