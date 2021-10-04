FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 679 (289, 220), James McGowan 650 (212, 212, 222), Austin Gallagher 645 (224, 248), Dakota Pfeiffle 633 (266, 220), Brandon Ready 627 (225, 200, 202). Women: Melissa Kruesel 585 (242), Spring Reed 525, Nicole Bosque 521, Terry Davis 474

Standings

;Pts.

The Rascals;24-8

Wolff Pack;22-10

Young & Old;18-14

ENR Auto;18-14

United Septic;16-16

Emil’s Pizza;14-18

Friday Nite Bowlers;12-20

Date Night;4-28

Recommended for you

Load comments