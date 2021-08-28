PORTAGE — Whitewater’s football team dropped a nonconference road game to Portage, 56-0, on Friday.

The Warriors (2-0) scored all seven times they touched it in the first half, pulling ahead 49-0 at the half.

Portage ran it 36 times for 354 yards while the Whippets (1-1) mustered just seven rushing yards on 22 carries.

The Warriors’ Erik Brouette had 109 rushing yards on four carries, including a 71-yard scoring run and 40-yard punt return TD during a 33-point second quarter, while Garret Crawford ran it 11 times for 97 yards, scoring from 18 yards away in the third quarter for the final margin.

Whitewater senior quarterback Brock Grosinske finished 4-for-20 passing for 48 yards.

The Whippets travel to face Monroe (1-1) to open Rock Valley Conference play in week three.

PORTAGE 56, WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater;0;0;0;0;—;0

Portage;16;33;7;0;—;56

P — Jo. Starr 9 run (Krasovec pass from Thompson), 10:10, 1st

P — Brouette 29 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson), 2:12, 1st

P — Brouette 71 run (Hoeppner kick), 11:47, 2nd

P — Horn 42 pass from Thompson (kick failed), 8:29, 2nd

P — Brouette 40 punt return (Hoeppner kick), 6:41, 2nd

P — Johnson 1 run (Hoeppner kick), 6:09, 2nd

P — Jo. Starr 6 run (kick failed), 4:03, 2nd

P — Crawford 18 run (Francis kick), 5:45, 3rd

TEAM STATS

First downs — W 4, P 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 22-7, P 36-354. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 2-2-0, W 4-20-0. Passing yards — W 48, P 54. Fumbles-lost — W 3-1, P 5-0. Penalties-yards — W 2-10, P 8-65.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — W, Friend 16-26; P, Brouette 4-109, Crawford 11-97, Jo. Starr 6-53.

Passing — W, Grosinske 4-20-0-48; P, Thompson 2-2-0-54.

Receiving — W, Nickels 2-24; P, Horn 2-54.

