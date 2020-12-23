MONDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 11:30 a.m.
Lake Mills at Aquinas, 12 p.m.
Watertown at Wilmot Union, 6 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Lake Country Lutheran at Lake Mills, 3 p.m.
Jefferson at Lakeside Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Waterloo at Mayville, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Belleville/New Glarus at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Reedsburg at Watertown, 1 p.m.
Dodgeland at Cambridge, 1:30 p.m.
Hustisford at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Montello at Johnson Creek, 2 p.m.
Jefferson at Lake Mills, 3 p.m.
Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Waterloo at Markesan, 6 p.m.
Oakfield at Dodgeland, 6 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
Boys swimming
Kiel at Watertown, 11 a.m.
Girls basketball
Edgewood at Lake Mills, 1 p.m.
Jefferson at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Janesville Parker at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Deerfield at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
