MONDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 11:30 a.m.

Lake Mills at Aquinas, 12 p.m.

Watertown at Wilmot Union, 6 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lake Country Lutheran at Lake Mills, 3 p.m.

Jefferson at Lakeside Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Waterloo at Mayville, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Belleville/New Glarus at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Reedsburg at Watertown, 1 p.m.

Dodgeland at Cambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Hustisford at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Montello at Johnson Creek, 2 p.m.

Jefferson at Lake Mills, 3 p.m.

Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Waterloo at Markesan, 6 p.m.

Oakfield at Dodgeland, 6 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS

Boys swimming

Kiel at Watertown, 11 a.m.

Girls basketball

Edgewood at Lake Mills, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Janesville Parker at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Deerfield at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

