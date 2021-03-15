Dear Editor:

What a sublime feeling to at last have adult, competent leadership in our executive and legislative federal branches. Our country has endured four agonizing years of puerile, egomaniacal, vindictive behavior unparalleled in modern history with the exception of the most despotic doomed regimes.

For those who still embrace the nattering nabobs of negativism carrying the GOP banner, I hope you haven't overlooked the Democratic party's efforts to get you vaccinated and provide you with economic relief. 

The voting booth should be a place of deep reflection when weighing your party's priorities.

Mike Theim

Watertown

