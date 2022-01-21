Advent
Advent Christian Church, 213 S. Eighth St. 920-261-4237. Rev. Ray Bezanson. Sunday service 10 a.m. Wednesday prayer meetings 6:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 500 S. Fifth St. Sabbath school 10 a.m. Saturday. Worship service Saturday 11:15 a.m.
Alliance
Alliance Faith Bible Alliance Church, W2799 Lehman Road, Neosho. 920-625-3538. fbacoffice@gmail.com. Rev. Jeff Thrane. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Sunday school for all ages 8:30 a.m. Ignition youth Sunday 4 p.m.; Journey 2 Jesus 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; www.faithbiblealliance.org.
River Valley Alliance Church, N610 Welsh Road. 920-261-4342. Rev. David Zimmermann, Rev. Caleb Atkins, Rev. Logan Exposito. Sunday activities: 8 a.m. traditional worship; 9:30 and 11 a.m., contemporary worships; 7 p.m. high school youth group. Wednesday activities AWANA 6-7:30 p.m. and middle school youth group 6-7:30 p.m. Email: rvac@rivervalleyalliance.org. Website: www.rivervalleyallianceorg. Livestream services available on River Valley YouTube channel.
Assemblies of God
River City Church, 21 Pawnee St. Rev. Jared Furnish. Sunday worship 9:30 a.m. Hope Begins Children’s Ministry 9:30 a.m. Unabandoned Youth Ministry (call for location) Wednesday 3:30 p.m. Tuesday prayer 7 p.m. Wednesday Bible study 6:30 p.m.
Rock River Assembly of God Church, 651 E. Racine St., Jefferson. Rev. Todd Tabor. Sunday school 9 a.m. Worship 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care provided. Children’s church available.
Baptist
Calvary Baptist Church, 792 Milford St. Rev. Dr. Robert Loggans. Sunday school 9:15 a.m. Sunday worship 10:30 a.m. Broadcast message WTKM-104.9 Monday-Friday 12:20 p.m. Morning service televised Wednesday 6 p.m. Watertown TV 985. Service on VCY Dish Channel 30, Charter Cable 24 & Dodge County Channel 22, Sunday 8 a.m., Monday 6 a.m., & Wednesday 8 p.m. Wednesday services: Calvary Kids 7 p.m., youth group 7 p.m., prayer meeting 7 p.m. Supervised nursery, bus transportation, services signed for deaf.
Calvary Baptist Church, 971 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson. Rev. Randy Arbogast. Adult Bible hour & Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Sunday services 10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Midweek service Wednesday 7 p.m.
Faith Baptist Church, state Highway 67 & Genesee Road, Oconomowoc. Rev. Jon Anderson. Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Sunday services 10:30 a.m. & noon. Kids 4 Truth, Teens 4 Christ & adult Bible study Wednesday 7 p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church, N605 Welsh Road. Sunday school 9:30 a.m., worship 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m. Wednesday meetings: Kids4Truth & prayer meeting 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 160 Oakridge Court. Rev. Shane Walker. Sunday school, 9 a.m.; church service, 10 a.m.; prayer meeting, 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church, N8340 North St., Ixonia. Rev. Russ Antos. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Communion first Sunday of each month.
Bible
Bible Creek Bible Church, 125 Depot St., Johnson Creek City Hall/Library building. 920-342-3833. Pastor Connie Mundt. Sunday worship 9:30 a.m. Use south entrance on Depot Street. Communion celebrated first Sunday. Handicap accessible.
Cornerstone Church, 550 Portland Road, Waterloo. Rev. Aaron Sturgill. Worship 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Grace Hill Fellowship, 820 N. Main St., Juneau. Tim Cecil, pastor. www.gracehillfellowship.com. Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Summit Harvest Church, W1095 Concord Center Drive, Sullivan (Concord Community Center). Service 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Watertown Community Church, 106 E. Madison St. Rev. Keith Young. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Sunday school for all ages 9 a.m. Communion celebrated first Sunday. Numerous Bible studies. Call 206-0599 for dates & times.
Catholic
Holy Name of Jesus Evangelical Catholic Church, N557 Main St., Ashippun. Located in Zion Lutheran Church building. Rev. David Verhasselt. Mass 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Sundays 7:15 a.m.
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 114 S. Church St. Revs. Vincent Brewer & Michael Wanta. Saturday Mass 5:30 p.m. Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday Mass 5:30 p.m., Thursday & Friday Mass 8:15 a.m.
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, two locations. www.catholiclmjc.org. 920-648-2468. Rev. Alex Carmel. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 606 College Street, Lake Mills. Saturday Mass 5 p.m. Sunday Masses 8 & 11 a.m. St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 242 Williams St., Johnson Creek. Sunday Mass 9:30 a.m.
St. Henry Catholic Church, 300 block of East Cady Street. Revs. Vincent Brewer & Michael Wanta. Saturday Mass 4 p.m. Sunday Masses 8:15 a.m. & Spanish Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday 8:15 a.m. Thursday Mass 5:30 p.m.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 148 W. Lehman St., Neosho. www.sheart.org. Rev. Justin Lopina. Sunday Mass 8 a.m. Tuesday Mass 8 a.m.
Tri-Parish Catholic Churches of Southwest Dodge County, 920-927-3102. www.triparishwi.com. Rev. Will Arnold. Thursdays 7 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. at St. Columbkille Church, Elba; Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. at Holy Family in Reeseville; Tuesdays 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Saturdays at St. John the Baptist in Clyman.
Charismatic The Chapel, Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First St. Pastor Larry Salas. Service 10 a.m. Sunday. Meeting Tuesday 6:30 p.m. at 946 W. Main St.
Christian Scientist
Community Crosspoint Community Church, W380 N6931 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc. Pastor Mac McCarthy. Sunday services 8:45 & 10:30 a.m. Youth service 10:30 a.m. Crosspoint Kidz Sunday 8:45 & 10:30 a.m.
The Crossroads Community Church, 111 South St., Johnson Creek. Pastor Joe Potuznik. Sunday service & Kids4Christ 9:19 a.m. Iglesia Cristiana Crossroads at noon.
Eastern Orthodox
Zion Orthodox Hermitage in Exile, W7835 County Highway Q, Richwood. Rev. Anthony Good. Call 920-262-8800 for services and/or appointments.
Episcopal (Anglican)
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., 10 a.m. Sunday service, in person with masks and online through Facebook. For updates, visit the website www.saintpaulswt.org.
Latter-Day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 600 E. Lake Park Place, Lake Mills. Bishop Zachary Buth. Sacrament service Sunday 10 a.m.
Lutheran
Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, WELS, 269 N. Lake St., Hustisford. Sunday services 8 & 10:30 a.m. Sunday school & Bible class 9:15 a.m. Wednesday service 7 p.m. Children’s message every Sunday. Communion second & fourth Sundays.
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, LCMS, 403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills. Rev. David Dukovan. Sunday worship 10 a.m. with Communion. Wednesday 10 a.m. Bible study. Masks optional, but social distancing rules are followed. Services at christlutheranlakemills.org.
Cross Lutheran Church, ELCA, W710 E. Gopher Hill Road, Ixonia. Rev. Doug Andersen. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Communion every Sunday.
Faith Lutheran Church and School, 626 Milford St. LCMS. Rev. Seth Hoeppner. Sunday service 9 a.m. Communion each Sunday. Fellowship/coffee time held after worship along with adult & children’s Bible study.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E. Main St. LCMS. Rev. David Groth. Services Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 8 & 10:30 a.m. Communion first, third & fifth weekends & every 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school 9:15 a.m.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, ELCA, 209 N. Ninth St. watertownimmanuel.org Rev. John Swanson. Open communion celebrated at all services, Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Education hour 9:15 a.m. Worship is live-streamed on Sundays at 8 am. and is available for later viewing. Services are broadcast on 1430 AM WBEV on Sunday at 10 a.m. and on Spectrum Channel 985 every Sunday at 4 p.m. and Tuesdays at noon and 7 p.m. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hubbleton, WELS. Rev. Lance Hoff. Sunday service 8:30 a.m. Communion second & fourth Sundays.
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Farmington, WELS, W4095 County Highway B, Johnson Creek. Rev. Joseph Fricke. Sunday services 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday school & adult Bible class 9:15 a.m. Thursday service 6:30 p.m. Communion first & third Sundays and preceding Thursdays.
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon, NALC. Rev. Daniel Repp, pastor. Sunday 9 a.m. Communion served at every service.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, LCMS, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, Rev. Donald Steinberg. Communion every Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday school & adult Bible class 10:15 a.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, LCMS, W407 state Highway 18, Sullivan. Rev. Dean Zemple. Wednesday service 7 p.m. Sunday services 8 & 10:15 a.m. Sunday school 10:15 a.m. Bible study Sunday 9:15 a.m. & Thursday 6 p.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, WELS, 400 S. Main St., Juneau. Revs. David Brandt & Paul Schupmann. Thursday service 6:30 p.m. Saturday service 5 p.m. in Horicon. Sunday services 8 and 10:30 a.m. Communion second, fourth & fifth Sundays. Adult Bible study & Sunday school 9:15 -10:15 a.m.
St. John’s Evangelcal Salem-Lowell Campus-WELS, 105 Juneau St., Lowell. Worship Sunday 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 E. Madison St., Waterloo, WELS. Revs. Jim Adomeit & Chris Esmay. Services Sunday 8 & 10:30 a.m. Monday 7 p.m. practicing social distancing.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ashippun, N1245 St. John’s Way, Oconomowoc. LCMS. Rev. Gary Tillmann. Worship Sunday 9:30 a.m. Communion every Sunday. Bible study & Sunday school 8 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ixonia, WELS. Rev. Allen Tetzlaff. Worship Sunday 10 a.m. Sunday school 11 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church-ELCA, 129 Watertown St., Johnson Creek. Rev. Dale Vlastnik. Worship Sunday 9 a.m. Communion every Sunday.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Watertown, WELS. North Fifth & Cady streets. Rev. Tim Mueller and Rev. Nick Quinnett. Saturday service 6 p.m.; Sunday, 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday service 6 p.m. live streaming and recording on Facebook or stjohnswatertown.org. Sunday noon and Wednesday 3 and 9 p.m. services air on Watertown TV 985. Sunday 9 a.m. service broadcast on radio WTKM-104.9 FM.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, WELS. South Third & Clark streets. Revs. Justin Cloute & Timothy Redfield. Thursday service 7 p.m. Sunday services 8 and 10:15 a.m. or online on YouTube or Facebook at St. Luke’s Lutheran Watertown. Bible study 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Services broadcast digital Channel 985 Friday 8 a.m. & 3 p.m. & Sunday 8 p.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Rev. Mike Mannisto. Sunday worship 8:30 a.m. Open communion each week. Sunday school 9:30 a.m.
St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-NALC & LCMC, 324 S. Sanborn Ave., Jefferson. Rev. Bryan Salminen. Worship Saturday 5 p.m. & Sunday 8:30 a.m. Sunday school 9:45 a.m.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Watertown, WELS. Revs. James Backus, Michael Jensen, Karl Walther and Peter Wells. Wednesday service 7 p.m. Saturday service 6 p.m. Sunday services 7:30, 9 & 10:45 a.m. Communion all services. Sunday school 10:30 a.m. Spanish service & Sunday school 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Worship televised Spanish & English Cable 985 Monday 10 & 11 a.m., 5 & 6 p.m., Sunday noon & 1 p.m. Worship services are recorded at www.stmarkslutheran.org and on Facebook.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Richwood, WELS. Rev. Lance Hoff. Worship Sunday 10:15 a.m. Communion second & fourth Sundays.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Sugar Island, WELS. Rev. Allen Tetzlaff. Worship Sunday 8:30 a.m. Bible class 8 a.m.
St. Michael’s Lutheran Church-ELCA, corner of County Highway R & Gray Road, Hustisford. Rev. Dan Vojta. Sunday worship 108 a.m. Sunday school 9 a.m. Communion every other Sunday.
St. Olaf’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, W653 Roosevelt Road, Rubicon. Rev. Tom Pietz. Worship services Saturday 5 p.m. & Sunday 9 a.m. Sunday education hour 10:15 a.m.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, WELS, W1955 Gopher Hill Road, Ixonia, has in-person services on Sundays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. with social distancing being followed. Worship services and worship aids will be available online at stpaulsixonia.org.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Neosho, WELS. Rev. Joshua Kesting. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Thursday worship 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, NALC, Sugar Island, County Highway O. Pastor Steven Scharnell. Sunday school 10:45 a.m. Sunday service 10:30 a.m. Communion first & third Sundays.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, WELS, P.O. Box 86, N4768 S. Helenville Road, Helenville. 920-674-3307. Rev. Titus Buelow. Worship Saturday 4:30 p.m. & Sunday 9 a.m. Bible class 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible class 6 p.m. Tuesday. Communion second & last weekends each month.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Lebanon, LCMS. Corner of County Highways R & MM. Rev. Douglas Bergelin. Worship services Sunday 8 & 10:30 a.m. with communion. 9:15 a.m. adult Bible study & Sunday school.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, WELS, N5180 County Highway A, Oak Grove. Rev. Dale Hella. Worship Sunday 9 a.m.
St. Stephen Lutheran Church, W2094 Church Drive, corner of Church Drive & Hillside, town of Concord. Rev. Alan Klatt. Divine service Sunday 11:15 a.m. Handicap accessible.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, WELS. 604 S. Fifth St. Revs. Brett Brauer & Dustin Yahnke. Sunday services 8 & 10:30 a.m. Wednesday services 3:30 & 6:30 p.m. Communion first & third Sundays.
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, 346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills. Rev. Mark Dressel. Sunday worship 8:15 & 10:30 a.m. Fellowship hour 9:15 a.m. Sunday school 9:20 a.m. Wednesday worship 6:15 p.m. Youth on Wednesday for junior high students 7:15 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Reeseville, N2296 County Highway I. Rev. Matthew Martin. Sunday service 9 a.m. Communion first & third Sundays. Wednesday service 6 p.m.
Zion Lutheran, Clyman, Rev. Daniel Bohn. Worship Sundays 8:30 a.m., Wednesday 7 p.m. Communion every service. Sunday school 9:45 a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church-ELCA, N557 Main St., Ashippun, Rev. Doug Andersen. Sunday worship 8:30 a.m. Communion is the first and third Sundays of each month.
Moravian
Ebenezer Moravian Church, corner of Ebenezer Drive & High Road. Rev. Katie Van Der Linden. Worship Sunday 10 a.m. Sunday School will be the first and third Sunday of each month at 10 a.m. during church service.
Lake Mills Moravian Church, 301 College St. Sunday service 10 a.m. Sunday school 8:45 a.m. Saturday service 6 p.m.
Mamre Moravian Church, N9015 County Highway Q. Worship held monthly. For more information, call 920-699-3272 and leave a message. Christmas Eve candlelight service canceled.
Watertown Moravian Church, Sixth & Cole streets. Rev. Kurt Liebenow. Sunday worship in sanctuary 10 a.m. (livestream). Communion celebrated once a month.
Nondenominational
Christian Life Family Church, 211 S. Third St. Watertown. Pastor Ken Stolar. Sunday service 10 a.m. Wednesday prayer service 6:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Church (Evangelical, Charismatic), 354 N. Oakwood Ave., Oconomowoc. Sunday contemporary celebration 10 a.m.
Harbor Missionary Church (Inside Pyramid on the Nile Restaurant), W6711 State Highway 33, Juneau. Sunday worship 4 p.m.
Lighthouse Church, Waterloo. Pastor Juan Avevalo. Services Sunday 2 p.m. & Tuesday 6 p.m.
Promised Land (Independent), 243 Spaulding St., Pastor Jeffrey Steiner. Worship Sunday 10 a.m. & Wednesday 7 p.m.
Restoration Fellowship Church, N72 W39026 Lange Road, Oconomowoc. Pastors Donald & Judy Sebastian. Services Sunday 10 a.m. & Wednesday 7:30 p.m.
Pentecostal Apostolic Gospel Lighthouse, 311 S. Fifth St. Rev. Chris Jansen. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Wednesday service 7 p.m.
Water of Life (Agua de Vida), 1020 S. Third St. Rev. Jesus Aranda. Prayer time Wednesday 7 p.m. Worship service Friday 7 p.m. Bible class Sunday 10 a.m. Service of Evangelist 11:30 a.m.
United Methodist
Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St. Rev. Dr. Young Tae Lee. Sunday worship in-person 8 a.m. (outside weather permitting) and 10:15 a.m. in the sanctuary. Communion is held the first Sunday of the month. Sunday school each Sunday 9 a.m.
Concord United Methodist Church, W1096 Concord Center Drive, Sullivan. Sunday service 9:15 a.m. Communion third Sunday.
Immanuel United Methodist Church, 201 E. Racine St., Jefferson. Rev. Kellen Roggenbuck. Sunday worship 9:30 a.m. Kids Town/Children’s Church 9:30 a.m.
Johnson Creek United Methodist Church, 220 N. Watertown St. Sunday service 10:30 a.m.
Shared Covenant Ministries of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell, Pastor Renae Dymond. Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, worship Sunday 8:30 a.m. Juneau United Methodist Church, 127 E. Oak Grove St., Sunday worship service 9:30 a.m., adults fellowship 8:45 a.m. & Sunday school first and third Sundays 9:30 a.m. Lowell United Methodist Church, 225 Cross St., Sunday worship service 10:45 a.m. & Sunday school 9:45 a.m.
Sullivan-Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 414 Grove St. Sunday worship 8 a.m. Communion third Sunday.
Waterloo United Methodist Church, 348 W. Madison St. Pastor Heidi Loomis. Worship Sunday 8:45 a.m. Communion first Sunday.
United Church of Christ
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 120 Kuckkan Lane. Rev. Stephen Welch, interim minister. Sunday worship in-person 10 a.m. in sanctuary. Social distancing seating. Masks only required for those not vaccinated. Communion is the first Sunday of the month and is open to all. Televised Sunday worship Channel 985 Thursdays 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. & Sundays 6 p.m. Services are posted Monday on website www.firstcongwttn.org.
First United Church of Christ, Lowell, Rev. Brad Bergin. Sunday worship 8 a.m.
First United Church of Christ, Reeseville. Carrie Schuett, pastor. Worship 10 a.m. Sunday.
St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Juneau, Brad Bergin, pastor. Worship 10 a.m. Sunday.
