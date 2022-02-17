Rolling around a rink is more than just exercise, it is an opportunity to gather with friends.
And those friends have been gathering now for 15 years at Skate Express in Watertown.
It is not important how one skates, if they go fast, slow, forward, backwards, but what they can bring to the table for discussion.
Camaraderie is the focus of gathering of people from throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
"To me it is like a family," said Marvin Kuntz of Fort Atkinson. He said he has three families, his own family, his church family and his roller skating family.
Prior to holding their skating outings at the Watertown roller rink, the group met at Skate 'N Place in Janesville. When that business closed, Marty Laufer, owner of Skate Express, agreed to host the group starting in 2006. Fifteen years later, those skaters are still meeting Wednesdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Usually, there are around 30 skaters who partake in the camaraderie and roller skating. "I know most of the regulars," Laufer said. "They have a great friendship.
"It is a nice casual group and they enjoy being active," the establishment owner said. "Most are in good shape. If they do it regularly, it helps with their balance," Laufer said pointing to Frank Bua, 95, of Milton, as he makes a turn on the rink.
During the 2½ hour skating session, Laufer interrupts the tunes from the 1950s and 1960s, to do a dice game, or asks the skaters to reverse direction. Other than those two activities, the skaters are left on their own to circle the rink in discussion with friends, or holding hands with someone they enjoy being with.
"It is as much an activity as a social gathering," Laufer said. "It is a community."
