FORT ATKINSON, WI – Fort Community Credit Union recently announced five scholarship recipients who have been selected to receive $2,000, including one from Watertown High School and one from Jefferson High School.
The award reflects he FCCU mission statement, “To help our members be in a better financial position than when we met them,” the scholarship program was designed to help members achieve their educational dreams.
To be considered, applicants had to meet several criteria. “Each year I look forward to when I can call together the scholarship review committee,” said Danielle Frawley, chief lending officer at FCCU. “It is a rewarding experience to read the goals and ambitions of all the applicants. We are honored to support these students in their future endeavors.”
The FCCU scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 school year include:
Trevor Stanton, graduate of Watertown High School, who plans to attend Madison Area Technical College to study welding.
Reese Gee, graduate of Jefferson High School, who plans to attend Marquette University to study political science – pre-law honors program.
Gabrielle Calvillo, graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, who plans to attend UW-Platteville to study Forensic Science.
Sophie Mayer, graduate of Whitewater High School, who plans to attend UW Madison to study Communications and Music.
Colin Zastrow, graduate of Craig High School, who plans to attend Blackhawk Technical College to study physical therapy assistant and business.
Established in 1940, Fort Community Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative open to anyone living or working in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth or Waukesha counties. With branch locations in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Watertown and Whitewater, FCCU holds $280 million in assets and almost 22,000 members.
