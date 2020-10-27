HORICON — Emmanuel Methodist Church, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will hold a drive thru chili supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The menu includes chili with or without macaroni, vegetable beef soup, and choice of pumpkin bar or apple square.
Phone orders will be taken starting at 3 p.m. at 920-485-2682.
Orders for the drive thru meal can be picked up in the parking lot in the back of the church. Entry will be from South Cedar Street.
A free will offering will be taken with proceeds used to fund missionaries to Africa.
Emmanuel Methodist Church is part of the Shared Covenant Ministries of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.
