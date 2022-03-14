JUNEAU — A 46-year-old Reeseville man has been accused of allegedly assaulting two minors in the Town of Portland.

Terry Gould is facing eight felony charges including repeated sexual assault of the same child and sexual intercourse with a child.

If convicted of all the charges, he faces 280 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Gould inappropriately touched the two victims on multiple occasions.

One of the victims allegedly said that the abuse happened “more times than he can count on his fingers and toes.”

Gould has an initial appearance scheduled March 28 in Dodge County Circuit Court.

