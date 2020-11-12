Watertown police are looking for suspects in two potentially violent armed robberies that took place Monday in Watertown.
According to the police department, the suspects, who appear by surveillance videos, to be two men, allegedly robbed the Speedway station at 104 N. Church St., and the Pick 'n Save, 624 S. Church St., then stole a car at Kwik Trip, 1731 Church St.
Officers believe all incidents are connected, given the time frame and vehicle and suspect descriptions. The first incident was reported at 7:05 p.m., the second at 8:31 p.m. and and the stolen car shortly after the second incident, according to police.
A vehicle involved in all incidents was left in the area of River Drive at Boomer Street That vehicle was reported as being stolen out of Milwaukee. The vehicle is currently being held for evidence, police said.
Based on K-9 tracking and witness statements, police said the suspects all got into the vehicle that was stolen from 1731 S. Church St. That vehicle is described as a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin license plate 960-LKT. The vehicle has a grey Beats sticker on the lower left portion of the rear window and possibly a burned out tail light.
Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen said that in the incident that occurred at 7:05 p.m., officers with the Watertown Police Department were dispatched to 104 N. Church St. and learned that a suspect approached the front passenger side window of the complainant's vehicle.
"The complainant rolled down the window. The suspect pointed a handgun at the complainant and demanded money," Olsen said. "The complainant refused and the suspect left the area in a white four-door car with extremely dark tinted windows."
In the next incident, at 8:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to 624 S. Church St.
"The suspect approached the complainant’s front driver’s side door and began to tap on the window with a handgun," Olsen said. "The suspect was telling the complainant to get out and that he wanted the car. The suspect continued to attempt to open the door while threatening to shoot the complainant. The complainant was unable to drive way. The complainant hit the panic button for the alarm and called the police. The complainant was able to describe the suspect vehicle as a white car, possibly a Kia with tinted windows and a Carmax license plate on the rear."
Persons with information on these incidents are asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.
