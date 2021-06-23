Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 1:26 a.m. to the N8700 block of County Highway X for a male.
— Monday at 2:07 a.m. to the 200 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.
— Monday at 2:25 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Monday at 11:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane for a female.
— Monday at 4:25 p.m. to the 800 block of South 12th Street for a female.
— Monday at 6:28 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Monday at 11:03 p.m. to the intersection of South Concord Avenue and Henry Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 11:23 p.m. to Franklin Street to standby. No patient was treated or transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.