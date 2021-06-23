Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:26 a.m. to the N8700 block of County Highway X for a male.

— Monday at 2:07 a.m. to the 200 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.

— Monday at 2:25 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 11:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane for a female.

— Monday at 4:25 p.m. to the 800 block of South 12th Street for a female.

— Monday at 6:28 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:03 p.m. to the intersection of South Concord Avenue and Henry Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 11:23 p.m. to Franklin Street to standby. No patient was treated or transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

