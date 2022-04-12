FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 667. (236, 240), Bill Reed 635 (233, 241), Matt Wong 613 (238, 203), Dakota Pfeiffle 609 (200, 237). Women: Cassie Blasing 603 (246), Melissa Kruesel 573, Heather Zubke 529, Spring Reed 511 (202)

Standings

;Pts.

Date Night;73-39

Young & Old;65-47

Emil’s Pizza;60-52

United Septic;60-52

Wolff Pack;50-54

Rascals;56-56

ENR Auto;54-58

Fri. Nite Bowlers;22-90

