Senior guard Brady Ring scored a team-high 26 points to lead Lodi to a 73-66 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Friday at LPS.
Lodi (15-7, 7-2 in conference) dominated the first half, building a 35-15 lead at one point. Ring scored 14 of his points in the first half while Jaylen Montgomery added all eight of his points.
Luther Prep (8-11, 4-5) battled back to within five down the stretch, but the rally came up short.
“When you get down 20 to a good team like Lodi who takes care of the ball, that makes it a hard climb back up,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We got it to within five with a couple minutes to go, but we had to foul and scramble and gave up a few layups down the stretch. The boys fought hard. In the second half, we came out ready to play and brought the intensity. We just didn’t have enough time to get the job done.”
Senior guard Tom Balge led Luther Prep with a game-high 28 points, including 16 in the second half. Tom Koelpin added eight points and Jude Pederson added six off the bench.
“It didn’t help that Marcus Fitzsimmons, one of our bigs, rolled an ankle early in the first half and did not return,” Vasold said. “That’s (costly) against a team that goes as big as Lodi does. Jude Pederson played well (in his place). He hit two 3s off the bench and even though he was giving up four to five inches to (Lodi’s 6-foot-5 senior forward Erik Alsaker), he was able to hold his own."
Lodi and Columbus are tied atop the league standings with one game remaining.
Luther Prep travels to Fond du Lac to play Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday, then hosts Lake Mills to close out the conference slate on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.