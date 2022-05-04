TUESDAY SUMMER 9 PIN

High scores — Men: Doug Dietzel 755, John Butschke 730, Bob Knutson 694, Troy Oestreicher 696, Ed Dantuma 689. Women: Brett Dutschke 795, Jodie Bircher 668, Cassie Blasig 625

Standings

;Pts.

Bowling for Beer;12

Parent;12

Gutter Sweepers;11

Great First Ball;10

DJ Bob;8

Manure Ball Cowboys;7

Three Generations;7

Ed, Edd, and Eddy;7

3 Crazy Cousins;4

Bushwackers;2

