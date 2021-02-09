LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Rotary Students for February have been announced.
Sydney Langille from Lakeside Lutheran High School has been named a Rotary student, along with Annie Purisch and Quentin Saylor from Lake Mills High School.
Langille is the daughter of Jason and Kim Langille.Throughout high school, she has been a writer for the school newspaper, a member of Teens for Christ, a member of the math team, Warrior Band, and the National Honor Society. She was also elected to be student body president this year on the student council. Langille has also played volleyball as a middle hitter where she received all-conference honorable mention and is on the Under Armour All-American Watch List.
Langille enjoys being involved in the community through volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson, assembling and delivering care packages around Lake Mills, helping out at grade school volleyball camps and tournaments, decorating lunch bags for the Ronald McDonald House in Madison, and helping out at her church, St. Paul Lutheran. Over the summer, Langille plans to go on an Operation Go mission trip with other Lakeside students.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, thrifting, writing, biking the Glacial Drumlin Trail, and traveling. After graduation, Langille plans to pursue a degree in criminology or English at either Loyola University Chicago or University of Minnesota–Twin Cities.
Purisch is a middle child, with a younger sister and older brother. Her hobbies include playing the banjo, crocheting, drawing, reading and hanging out with friends.
During high school she enjoyed mountain biking and was a member of the Interact Club, serving as president one year, the Junior Optimist, fall musical, spring play, forensics, French club, math team, academic bowl, SCAPE serving as vice president and president and was on the Link Crew.
She volunteered at the Lake Mills Music Parents Concession stand, at the ice skating rink during Knickerbocker through Junior Optimists, was a student representative at CAPE and was part of the Keep COVID out initiative.
After high school she plans to attend a university to study biophysics or some other physics related field and eventually attend graduate school.
Saylor has been involved in cross-country, serving as captain her senior year; track for four years; mountain biking, Interact, Junior Optimist and forensics. He is a Boy Scout serving as patrol leaders and senior patrol leader. His Eagle Scout project is replacing all broken tail sign posts and upgrading all trail signage at Camrock Park in Cambridge.
He also volunteered with Interact and Junior Optimist with the Knickerbocker, trick or treating and law enforcement night out. After high school, Saylor plans to attend college to pursue a career in aerospace engineering or a related field.
