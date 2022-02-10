St. John's to hold mission festival

Rev. Daniel Lindner

This weekend, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Watertown will have a guest preacher and presenter.

Pastor Daniel Lindner from Minneapolis, Minnesota serves as WELS Campus Ministry Mission Counselor.

He will preach at the services set for 6 p.m. Saturday, and 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. His presentation will be at 9:10 a.m. Sunday in St. John’s School cafeteria.

He will address what a mine field, a fruit-bearing field, and a mission field all have in common. They describe a college campus.

A mine field is a place where soldiers know that there are enemies waiting to do battle. But before they engage them, a mine field has unexpected dangers looming en route to their battlefield. A fruit-bearing field is a place where crops/plants bloom and grow. A mission field is a location where there are people who don’t know about Jesus and there is a need to tell them about him.

He will apply this to the life of a collegiate. They know the battle is ongoing on this side of heaven against their enemies of the devil, the world, and the sinful flesh. They’ve been warned about various things those enemies will use against them. But there are also some of the unknown influences and temptations. This can be tough to maneuver – much like a field with buried mines. At the same time, these young adults are constantly growing in their God-given gifts and abilities. They will have opportunities to use those gifts and abilities to praise their Lord God and serve others both during their college years and beyond. They bear fruit – much like a fruit-bearing field.

The last illustration is that of the mission field.

