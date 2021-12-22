SLEEPER

High scores: John Foltz 737 (258), Brad Ziemer 697 (258), Amanda Blanke 683 (247), Josh Bartz 673 (259), Jason Bavuso 666 (245), Nicole Ebert 630 (254), Pete Boer 628 (215), Tim Courtney 619 (248), Larry Gillingham 612 (226), Hand Wiedmeyer 606 (229)

Standings

;Pts.

Buffalo;36

Rusty Nail;29

Miller 64;28

G&W;28

JLS;28

Pine Cone;26

Watertown Bowl;23

Hersh’s Gang;22

JAK’S;16

MOONLITERS

High scores: Lisa Morris 588 (211), Cancice Wagner 578 (247), Katie Weiss 514, Clara Borck 512, Tiana Bostwick 508, Julie Meyer 500

Standings

First half final

;Pts.

Fathead’s Country Campers;62

Kube Custom Carpentry;56

Nielsen Amusements;52

Sommers;49

Watertown Bowl;44

DAM Doctors;31

Berres Brothers;28

TROUBLE ON 26

High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 815 (258, 258, 299), Jake Sell 669 (224, 257), Brad Dantuma 658 (221, 204, 233), Eddie Laatsch 653 (226, 218, 209), Cody Gallagher 643 (248, 202), Troy Heald 643 (223, 230), Kadan Jablonski 635 (256), Rory Lamp 629 (223, 237), Travis Haas 613 (226). Women: Amy Eicksteadt 525, Stacy Wickert (her first 500 series), Sue Gillingham 513, Tiana Bostwick 505

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Gudenkauf Farms;10

Schaefer’s Soft Water;7

Ultimate Landscaping;4

Rosy Lane Holsteins;4

Drafty Misfits;2

Division 2

Wasted Management;10

Do Right Concrete;10

Watertown Bow;9

Fathead’s Country Campers;7

Hair By Ashley Anne;7

