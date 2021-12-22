agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SLEEPERHigh scores: John Foltz 737 (258), Brad Ziemer 697 (258), Amanda Blanke 683 (247), Josh Bartz 673 (259), Jason Bavuso 666 (245), Nicole Ebert 630 (254), Pete Boer 628 (215), Tim Courtney 619 (248), Larry Gillingham 612 (226), Hand Wiedmeyer 606 (229)Standings;Pts.Buffalo;36Rusty Nail;29Miller 64;28G&W;28JLS;28Pine Cone;26Watertown Bowl;23Hersh’s Gang;22JAK’S;16MOONLITERSHigh scores: Lisa Morris 588 (211), Cancice Wagner 578 (247), Katie Weiss 514, Clara Borck 512, Tiana Bostwick 508, Julie Meyer 500StandingsFirst half final;Pts.Fathead’s Country Campers;62Kube Custom Carpentry;56Nielsen Amusements;52Sommers;49Watertown Bowl;44DAM Doctors;31Berres Brothers;28TROUBLE ON 26High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 815 (258, 258, 299), Jake Sell 669 (224, 257), Brad Dantuma 658 (221, 204, 233), Eddie Laatsch 653 (226, 218, 209), Cody Gallagher 643 (248, 202), Troy Heald 643 (223, 230), Kadan Jablonski 635 (256), Rory Lamp 629 (223, 237), Travis Haas 613 (226). Women: Amy Eicksteadt 525, Stacy Wickert (her first 500 series), Sue Gillingham 513, Tiana Bostwick 505Standings;Pts.Division 1Gudenkauf Farms;10Schaefer’s Soft Water;7Ultimate Landscaping;4Rosy Lane Holsteins;4Drafty Misfits;2Division 2Wasted Management;10Do Right Concrete;10Watertown Bow;9Fathead’s Country Campers;7Hair By Ashley Anne;7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Families of children with reduced food meals to receive benefit Kenneth Otto "Clyde" Thom Dodge County HR director resigns Roger R. Buss Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.