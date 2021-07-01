Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 5.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 5 — Closed for Independence Day

Tuesday, July 6 — Hamburger on a whole whet bun, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, applesauce cake, and tropical fruit salad.

Wednesday, July 7 — Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, and sliced bread.

Thursday, July 8 — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, petite banana, and French bread.

Friday, July 9 — Crispy fish fillet, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, apple slice, and sliced bread.

