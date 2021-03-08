Friday Fun Couples

High scores — Men: Matt Wong 658 (257), DJ Kruesel 619 (223), Dave Cox 558. Women: Melissa Krusele 571 (243), Mike Bosque 473, Brenda Clemmons 471. Couples: DJ-Melissa Kruesel 1,190, Matt Wong-Julie Holloway 1,050, Doug-Brenda Clemmons 1,004

Standings

;Pts.

United Septic;54-18

All Day;42-30

Emil’s Pizza;28-44

Wolff Pack;20-52

