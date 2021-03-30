WHITEWATER —The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Spring ‘21 Finale Concert will feature four award-winning faculty members as they perform a variety of works to celebrate the power of music and the end of the Music Mosaics Concert season.
The final concert of the 20/21 Music Mosaics series, this concert features mostly contemporary works by composers Joseph Turrin, Kim Scharnberg and Missy Mazzoli as well as one classic work by Mozart.
Mozart’s Sonata for Violin and Piano will be the only classical piece performed at the spring concert. This 14-minute composition is broken into three movements. The first movement begins the piece with a fast, bright melody at an allegro tempo. The second movement contrasts the first with a much slower andante tempo, and the last movement returns with an extremely fast, intense melody.
On trumpet will be Dr. Mathew Onstad; on trombone will be Dr. Mike Dugan; on violin will Dr. Leanne League; and pianist Professor Dr. MyungHee Chung.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Ticket holders will be sent a link to the performance via email on Thursday, April 15, which they can use to access the performance until Wednesday, April 28.
