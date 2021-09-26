WATERLOO -- The Palmyra-Eagle football team lost to host Waterloo 60-0 in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.

The Panthers (0-6, 0-4 ESC) had minus 33 yards of offense against the Pirates (4-2, 2-2) and trailed 41-0 at halftime.

P-E's Dylan Kysely had a team-leading 11 tackles and James Merryfield made eight stops.

The Panthers travel to face Clinton this week.

Recommended for you

Load comments